On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Alburnett Community Historical Society, Alburnett Community Diamond Club, and Alburnett Lions Club welcomed Santa to town! He left the reindeer at home and got a lift from the Alburnett Fire Department to greet local kids and their families at the Historical Society. Dozens of area children were able to let Santa know their Christmas wishes while parents and Alburnett residents picked between all the different bake sale goodies available.
Dozens of area children were able to let Santa know their Christmas wishes while parents and Alburnett residents picked between all the different bake sale goodies available. Children of all ages stopped in to see Santa this year.