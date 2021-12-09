Alburnett Girls Basketball
Front row: Lindsey Hospodarsky, Ava Armon, Emma Stiffler, Charleigh Henriksen. Middle row: Peyton Scott, Savannah Caves, Maci Jahnel, Isabelle Graubard, Raina Brown. Back row: Coach Kassidy Rose, Bailey Hemphill, Hailey Carolan, Ally Olmstead, Lacey Neighbor, Bree Eschen, Coach Brenden Drahn.

 chanelle helle • Staff Photo

Head Coach Brenden Drahn is in his sixth year at the helm of the Pirates and knows this season will be a test after graduating 65% of his starters last season.

Drahn commented, “We are replacing some significant seniors. It will take some time to get acclimated to the varsity games for a lot of this year’s team.”

One bright note is the return of senior Hailey Carolan who is a two-time all-conference nominee. Carolan will play center and forward after averaging 7ppg, 7 rpg, 1apg and 1spg last season.

“Our strengths coming in will be our height and post play.” said Drahn, “Most of our returning experience is our forwards and post.”

Also returning with some varsity experience is senior guard Bree Eschen, junior forward/center Lacey Neighbor and sophomore Savannah Caves who will play guard.

