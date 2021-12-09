Alburnett Girls Basketball BY Todd Hunt todd.hunt@wcinet.com Dec 9, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Front row: Lindsey Hospodarsky, Ava Armon, Emma Stiffler, Charleigh Henriksen. Middle row: Peyton Scott, Savannah Caves, Maci Jahnel, Isabelle Graubard, Raina Brown. Back row: Coach Kassidy Rose, Bailey Hemphill, Hailey Carolan, Ally Olmstead, Lacey Neighbor, Bree Eschen, Coach Brenden Drahn. chanelle helle • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Head Coach Brenden Drahn is in his sixth year at the helm of the Pirates and knows this season will be a test after graduating 65% of his starters last season.Drahn commented, “We are replacing some significant seniors. It will take some time to get acclimated to the varsity games for a lot of this year’s team.”One bright note is the return of senior Hailey Carolan who is a two-time all-conference nominee. Carolan will play center and forward after averaging 7ppg, 7 rpg, 1apg and 1spg last season.“Our strengths coming in will be our height and post play.” said Drahn, “Most of our returning experience is our forwards and post.”Also returning with some varsity experience is senior guard Bree Eschen, junior forward/center Lacey Neighbor and sophomore Savannah Caves who will play guard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDance Arts Iowa presenting The Nutcracker this SaturdayMount Vernon Pharmacy to relocateShop with A Cop back for year fiveAmy Friedl-Stoner performing her holiday show at Paramount TheaterAnamosa boys basketball preview: Sit back and enjoy the showMidland girls basketball: Starting with a winHill of a Deal, CRC Coincraft open on Shop Small SaturdaySpringville girls basketball: Making a statementAnamosa girls basketball: Showing a lot of heartA festive start to the Christmas Season Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.