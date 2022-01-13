ALBURNETTThe Pirates knew going into the week that this would be their toughest week of competition to date, taking on one undefeated team and closing the week with another with only one loss.
The boys from Alburnett did not disappoint their fans going 2-1 this week with a huge road win over previously unbeaten Edgewood-Colesburg and battled the one loss team from Dunkerton.
Jan. 4 vs Maquoketa Valley 62 – 31
The Pirates hosted the Wildcats in a Tri-Rivers West conference match-up winning easily 62-31. Following long breaks sometimes teams do not come back with the same intensity and precision.
This was not the case for Alburnett this week according to head coach Jeff Christopherson, “We played very well at both ends of the floor tonight. I was pleased with how we performed following the winter break.”
The Pirates controlled the game from the opening tip-off taking a 16-6 lead into the second. Another strong offensive effort and solid play on defense gave the Pirates a commanding 35-10 lead into the half.
The second half was controlled by the Pirates. Andrew Ossman led the Pirates with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Neighbor came up with seven assists and played well on defense, said coach Christopherson.
Jan. 7 at Edgewood-Colesburg 51 – 50
Going into the game the Pirates knew they would need to play their best in order to bring home the win and give the Vikings their first loss of the season.
The Pirates struggled in the first half of the game with too many turnovers on offense. The defense held their own with the Pirates trailing 33-18 at the half.
The second half was another story and one to be remembered. The Pirates outplayed the Vikings in the second half on both ends of the court. The defense held the Vikings to single digit points in each quarter, and the offense came alive scoring 15 and 18 points respectively in the third and fourth quarters to upset the previously unbeaten Vikings on their home court.
“Against Ed-Co we got off to a slow start offensively. Too many turnovers in the first half. The defense was pretty good, especially in the late third and fourth quarter.” said Christopherson.
Andrew Ossman scored 15 of his 20 in the second half. Tytan Bowers was 4/4 from the field and made a couple throws for 10 points. Anthony Yamilkoski had four and Gavin Soukup had three nice assists helping give the Pirates the win.
“Jordan Caton and Adam Neighbor played some good defense in the second half when we were making a run.” said Christopherson
Jan. 8 vs Dunkerton 38 – 50
Alburnett played well in the first quarter leading 15-9. Then then had some trouble putting the ball in the basket and trailed 20-21 at the half.
The shooting woes continued into the second half. The Pirates were down 26-31 at the end of three quarters. Dunkerton outplayed Alburnett in the fourth showing why they are one of the best teams in the state, outscoring the Pirates 19-12 to seal the win.
The Pirates were 16/45 from the field (35%) with 2/12 (16%) from the three-point line. Andrew Ossman led the team 13 points and Yamikowski had eight points.
CENTER POINT-URBANAJan. 8 at Williamsburg – 49-66
CPU loaded up their yellow bus for another road game. Both teams came out playing some really good basketball. The CPU boys were aggressive and attacked the rim well, and shot with confidence for the entire game.
After one quarter the Stormin Pointers trailed 13-16, and by halftime they trailed 26-29. The second half some more back and forth basketball and after three quarters they trailed by two points, 40-42.
The fourth quarter the Pointers were able to get their first lead of the game, but couldn’t hold on to it, and after some late game fouling they lost with a final score of 49-66.
Head Coach Mike Halac said, “Despite losing tonight we really felt like all boys took a huge step forward battling a really high-quality Williamsburg team for 32 minutes. This play will continue to help propel us in the right direction.”
Scoring leaders for the varsity were Kanon Tupa with 11 points, Gabe Hansen with 10 points. Easton Tupa, Gavin Brincks and Tucker Clark with 6 points. Joe Dufoe and Braylon Havel each scored 4 points, and Drew Johannes finished out the scoring with 2 points.
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats had a busy week with four games in six days.
Jan. 3 vs. Central Elkader 53 –41
Wildcats were led by (So.) Mekhi Benton with 23 points and (Fr.) Matt Klostermann who added 13 (12 of which came in the second half).
Overall, in the first half of the Elkader game, we didn’t play our best basketball. We adjusted in the second half and came out fired up and ready to play. Matt Klostermann initiated a huge run to start the 2nd half, scoring our team’s first ten points. Mekhi had a good response as well, finishing the game with 23 points and 12 rebounds. In the second half, he grabbed a ton of rebounds (he ended with 8 offensive boards) which led to some easy buckets for him.
Jan. 4 vs. Ed-Co 34 – 63
Head coach Tanner Carlson was super proud of how his team battled as a team tonight.
Ed-Co is undefeated, has 13 varsity players, with every varsity player being a senior, and is no doubt one of the top teams in the state in our class.
Central City was down only three after the first 7-10, and trailed by 12 at the half, 31-19. Ed-Co held the Wildcats in the second half to only 15 points while adding 32 of their own to take the win.
“They battled throughout the contest. We start a freshman, two sophomores, two juniors and our sixth man is a sophomore as well. Extremely young group.” said Carlson, “We’re taking big steps in the right direction and I’m excited to see this group continue to get better. We’re not “there yet” but we’re getting closer.”
Jan. 7 at East Buchanan 28-58
The Wildcats traveled to East Buc for their third game in five days. The outcome was not what coach Carson would have liked but he is pleased with how his team is growing and improving this season.
The game started off slow with Central City trailing 5-2 after one. In the second quarter both teams picked up their offensive play and at the half the Wildcats trailed 19-13. A strong 27-point third quarter from the Bucs extended the Bucs lead to 46-16 as they went on to win the game 58-28.
Game stats were not available in time for production.
Jan. 8 vs. Columbus at the WF Advisors Shootout
Central City 70 — Columbus 44
The Wildcats picked up their third win of the season with a dominating win against Columbus at Coe College.
Aiden Klostermann led the Wildcats with 24 points. Matthew Klostermann added 18 points, with nine rebounds, and six assists, and Mekhi Benton contributed 10 points in the win.
Complete stats and game highlights were not available in time for production.
NORTH LINNJan. 4 vs East Buchanan 60 – 49
North Linn got off to a bit of a slow start Tuesday against the East Buchanan Buccaneers at home, but finally found their rhythm in the second quarter.
The Bucs played well throughout the first period trailing 20 to 7 after the first quarter. The second quarter was all North Linn as the Lynx outscored the Bucs 23 to 3 in the second quarter to post a 43 to 10 lead at the break.
The Lynx went on to win the game 77 to 24. The North Linn starters had one of their most balanced games of the year. Austin Hilmer led the team with 17, Dylan Kurt added 16, Tate Haughenbury 15, Ben Wheatley 13 and Cade Haughenbury 12. Ty Pflughaupt and Trey McEnany each added 2 for the Lynx.
The Bucs were led by Chance Beeh with 8. North Linn had three players with 5 steals including Ben Wheatley, Austin Hilmer and Dylan Kurt. Hilmer led in assists with 7 and Cade Haughenbury led on the boards with 5 rebounds.
“I like how we played coming out of the break”, said coach Hilmer. “We have worked on a few specific things over the break and we continue to get better each day which is a great sign”.
Jan. 7 at Springville 76 – 48
The North Linn boys scored the first 13 points of the ballgame Friday night at Springville and cruised an easy 76 to 48 victory in Tri-Rivers West Conference basketball action.
The Orioles hung tough after the initial run and cut the lead to 21 to 13 at the end of the first quarter. However, the Lynx exploded for 31 second quarter points while allowing just 10 to give them a 29-point lead at the half.
North Linn tacked on another 20 in the third period to take a 72 to 36 lead into the fourth. North Linn did an excellent job limiting all-conference players Rhendan Wagaman and Luke Menster to 10 and 11 points respectively.
North Linn had all five scorers in double figures for the second game in a row. Austin Hilmer led with 18, Tate Haughenbury and Ben Wheatley each had 14, Dylan Kurt had 11, Cade Haughenbury 10, Mason Bechen 7 and Ty Pflughaupt 2. Dylan Kurt led the Lynx on the glass collecting 7 rebounds for the night. Austin Hilmer dished out a team high 5 assists and he and Tate Haughenbury each had 4 steals. It was a great win for North Linn as they are starting to come together as a team right now.
“Proud of our kids tonight”, said head coach Mike Hilmer. “That is a great team we just beat. Our boys are working hard in practice and getting better every day, that is a sign of a great team”