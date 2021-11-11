Harvey Rockwood opened Rockwood’s General Store in downtown Alburnett in 1908. When Harvey’s son Carl “Bucky” Rockwood took over the business, the store became better known in the community simply as “Bucky’s.”
Bucky served in WWII and returned to his hometown to continue the family business. Though he was mainly known for the General Store, he is often remembered for all the time, effort and money he put into the community, especially the schoolkids.
Mary Sue Rozek worked at the store and remembers Bucky calling his brother, a local teacher, to help kids with their math homework after school when he heard their frustrations. If students stopped by the shop after sports practice, Bucky would make them a meat and cheese sandwich before they left. When he passed away in 1999, the whole town mourned the loss.
“He was for the town and for the kids,” Rozek said.
The first floor of the old general store mimics its original setup decades ago, with old candy tins, food cans, medicine bottles and spice shakers lining the displays. Even Bucky’s chair and cash register remain inside — and the cash register still works! School and local history cover the shelves surrounding the open area where everything from fundraisers to reunions to wedding rehearsals can be held, size permitting.
The second floor of the store isn’t open for tours, but used to be the site of Odd Fellows group meetings. The Odd Fellowship originated as an organization in 18th century England, with links as far back as the 12th and 13th centuries. Despite the group dissolving years ago, their symbol can still be found on the wall.
In one of the smaller rooms neighboring the old Odd Fellows room stands a wardrobe with a plastic skeleton in it, serving as a reminder of the human skeleton once found in that very room. Unfortunately, once the proper authorities had the skeleton and confirmed its authenticity, it was never found why the bones were in the wardrobe or how they got there in the first place.
The age of the building combined with the mysterious skeleton have led some paranormal groups to the property. Board members have noticed some displays slightly askew and one group caught unexplained audio during their stay, but no harm has been done so any spirits appear to be benign.
The Alburnett Community Historical Society closes during cold weather months, but will open for scheduled tours and events; call Secretary Julie Towe at 319-842-2664 to schedule a visit. Questions can also be sent to alburnetthistoricalsociety@gmail.com.