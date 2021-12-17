ALBURNETTThe Pirates continue to have a good season and head coach Clayton Rush has them competing against top level teams preparing his young team for a run at an invitation to the state duals.
Fortunately, effort is never a question with this young team, and that’s how it should be. This allows the Alburnett coaches to be focused in areas of wrestling that will improve their skills and mat awareness with each wrestler.
The Pirates have a situation at a few weights where a freshman has to wrestle up in order for them to fill their line-up. Freshman Reece Klostermann is doing that for the Pirates right now going up from 138 to fill the open spot at 160. He went 1-2 on Thursday at Central DeWitt with a major decision and then took second at Mid-Prairie, going 4-1 with three pins and a major decision.
Dec. 9 at Central DeWitt
Alburnett competed hard in some close duals with high level 2A and 3A schools at Central DeWitt going 1-2 on the night with a win over host Central DeWitt and losses to #5 Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley.
ALB 46 – Central DeWitt 27
The Pirates opened up the quad-dual with a win against host Central DeWitt 46-27. Alburnett won 10 of the 11 matches to lead off the dual with four by fall before Central DeWitt took the final three.
Rowdy Neighbor opened up the dual with a fall at 106. Dawson Becker at 113 and Preston Klostermann followed him up with pins of their own giving the Pirates an early 18-0 lead and they never let up. Following two FF from Central DeWitt, the Pirates fourth freshman in their lineup Shaydon Washburn won by fall. Carson Klostermann defeated Cael Grell 8-5.
At 160, Reece Klostermann won by a major decision and Hayden Baker at 170 won by a 13-8 decision.
ALB 38 – #5 2A Davenport Assumption 39
The Pirates were in a tight dual against #5 2A Assumption but fell one-point short losing 38-39. Blaine McGraw was wrestling a returning 2A place winner who is a very skilled wrestler. In that match, Mcgraw sustained an injury and continued through the match and held it to a decision 8-2.
Head coach Clayton Rush commented, “It was a great message and display for our team to see. This is why it is important in close duals to give what you can in order to save bonus, and even sometimes to get bonus points.”
Taking wins for the Pirates were Rowdy Neighbor, Becker, Preston Klostermann, Brody Neighbor, Washburn and Gunnar Keeney at 152 with a fall in 5:33. Brody Neighbor recorded the quickest fall of the night for Alburnett in his 132 match against Mikey Kersten in only 1:01.
ALB 32 – Pleasant Valley 41
Alburnett fought hard against 3A PV but were unable to bring home the win. Preston Klostermann (120), Brody Neighbor (132) and Baker at 170 all won via a fall with Brody Neighbor topping his last match with a pin in :39 seconds. Becker at 113 won by a MD as did Keeney at 152. Carson Klostermann won a tough match in sudden-victory-1 at 145 6-4.
Colton Allen Memorial Tournament Dec. 11
The Pirates wrapped up their week taking home the team trophy with a first-place finish at Mid-Prairie with first place finishes by five wrestlers. Rowdy Neighbor (106), Dawson Becker (113), Preston Klostermann (120), Brody Neighbor (132) and Keeney at 160 all went undefeated. Also making the finals were Carson Klostermann, Reece Klostermann and Hayden Baker. Josiah Redel placed third and Nash Hamilton and Gage Tallon took fourth.
“Our guys showed once again that they are very coachable.” said Rush, “Like every week, we see areas that we need to address, whether it be technical or situational. As long as we can continue to get better each day, addressing what needs to be improved and moving forward, we will be on a good path.”
CENTER POINT-URBANACPU Wrestling started the week out 3-0 at Anamosa on Dec. 7 with wins over host Anamosa, Washington and Central Elkader.
40-36 vs Anamosa
CPU began the evening at 195 against Anamosa and Seth Werner started us off with a first period pin. The match went back and forth but CPU finished with big wins from Will Gerhold (160) along with Oliver Brown (170) and Collin Hoskins (182) who both came away with pins. CPU Won the dual 40-36.
40-37 vs Washington
The second dual of the evening was also back and forth with bonus points being the key for CPU. Cael Steinkamp (106), Teegan Fuessley (120), Lucas Gauger (138) and Cooper Lindaman (195) all recorded falls and Hoskins (182) won by major decision for a final team score of 40-37 and the CPU win.
66-15 vs. Central Elkader
The last dual of the evening CPU took down Central, Elkader 66-15 with pins by Hunter Clark (126), Brody Berninghaus (132) and Caleb Webster (152).
“Overall, a great team effort on the night.” said head coach Matt Grennan
On Dec. 9 the Stormin’ Pointers hosted East Buchanan and Vinton-Shellsburg taking both duals and a 2-0 finish on the night.
57-18 vs East Buchanan
After losing their first two matches, senior Collin Hoskins at 182 got the Pointers going with a fall in the first period in only 39 seconds. Lindaman followed suit at 220 with a pin of his own. At 106 Steinkemp won by FF, Fuessley won by decision 8-3 at 120 and Clark and Aiden Novoa won by forfeits.
48-36 vs Vinton-Shellsburg
After four matches CPU and Vinton were knotted up at 12 each with two match wins from V-S and two FF wins for the Pointers.
Hoskins at 182 won his second match of the night with another fall, this one took a little longer as it lasted a whole 42 seconds. After losing the next two matches, CPU’s Jagger Clemons and Steinkemp both won by forfeits as did Fuessley at 120 and Novoa again at 138.
“Overall, we had a nice week going 5-0 with a great team effort in all the duals.” said Grennan, “We will look to keep things rolling this week at CCA and at North Linn.”
NORTH LINNThe North Linn wrestling team continues to improve as the season is progressing. Not having a full line-up makes it tough to win the duals, but the effort has been apparent since opening night.
On Dec. 7 the Lynx hosted Cascade and the always tough Dons from Don Bosco. The Lynx were unable to pick up a dual win, but as they have this season the effort was shown from all the wrestlers.
24-42 vs Cascade
Forfeits from both teams made this dual go quickly. At 182 Landen Paul won by FF as did Cade Rauch at 220. Blaine Baumgartner at 132 and Jarin Peyton at 170 recorded falls on the night with Baumgartner’s :33 seconds into the second period.
69-12 vs Don Bosco
More forfeits from North Linn sealed the win for the Dons in this dual. Baumgartner and Paul both had forfeits for the Lynx. There were only two out of the 14 weights that had a match. Moyer lost by fall to Mack Ortner and Jarin Peyton lost a tough match 9-4 at 182.
North Cedar Tournament
North Linn competed at the North Cedar Invitational on Dec. 11. Peyton took second falling in the finals to Dominic Lopez of New London by TF 25-10, 4:49, Baumgartner and Landen Helmrich took third, and Landon Bassett took fifth.
Head coach Brendan Schott commented on the week’s action, “I am proud of the work this group is doing. We are hoping to have a great final push into the new year and return to big competitions against Lisbon, Central City, and then the Benton Community Tournament with an excited and healthy team.”
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats tasted their first real action of the season when they traveled to North Cedar on Dec. 11.
Trevin Reinhart at 106 made it all the way to the finals before falling to 3A CR Jefferson’s Nunzio Salantrio by a fall.
Both Connor Clark at 126 and Luke Burds at 152 placed sixth. At 152 Brandon Hennick did not place but wrestled tough in all four of his matches.