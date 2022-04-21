The current Lions Club members are, from left: Bill Geers, Phil Tillman, Dan Peterson, Mark Bienemann, Patsy Strand, Allyn Miller, Gene Neighbor, Dave Boesenberg, Bonnie Fritz, Leland Osmundson, Kenny Andrews, Jerry DePenning, Jim Carver, Chuck Graybill, Henry Zylstra, Dave Machacek, Ardie Smith, Roberta Carver, Dani Trimble, Gary Schuch, Steve Bowers, Kim Gingrich, Gregg Koeppen, Bart Gingrich, Guy Trimble, and Jean Neighbor.
On April 12, the Alburnett Lions Club commemorated their 60th anniversary at the Alburnett Fire Station.
The Lions’ celebratory dinner was prepared by Perrin Catering and was enjoyed with the company of the Otter Creek Lions Club, who they sponsored at their inception. During the event, they honored Ken Andrews, a charter member who is still part of the group. He has been a Lions Club member for 60 years and was given a plaque for not only his time as a member, but everything he has done for the group in his time with them.
The Alburnett Lions Club has raised money to support numerous local, state, and even international causes throughout their 60 years. They have sponsored more than 1,000 cornea transplants, 500 hearing aids, 100 cochlear implant surgeries, and thousands of additional medical treatments, as well as providing food, clean water, and measles vaccines in third world countries.