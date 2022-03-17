The Alburnett Lions gratefully acknowledge the following donors. Thank you so much for helping to make our 6th Annual Lions Club Trivia Night a success!

AirFX Trampoline Park

Alburnett Veterinary Service

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Banacom Signs — Corey Cooper

Bandanas Bar-B-Q

Barbers Etc.

Barker’s Ice Cream and More

Bart’s Farm and Pumpkin Patch — Bart and Kim Gingrich

Burger King — Beaton Inc.

Best Buy

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano

Blue Grass Enterprises, Inc.

Bop’s Pizza

The Boulder Tap House

Bruegger’s Bagels

Buffalo Wild Wings

Carlos O’Kelly’s

Jim and Roberta Carver

Bill and Pat Casey

Cassill Motors Inc.

Cedar Rapids Bowling Center

Cedar Rapids Kernels

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Chicago Bears

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s Grill and Bar

Cold Stone Creamery

Country Kitchen

Culver’s Garden Center and Greenhouse

Daisy’s Garage

Dave Wright Auto

Barnett and Susan Devine

The Edison Eatery

Emil’s Hideaway

Fareway — Marion

The Fantastic Escape

Farmers State Bank

Feedwell — Holly Schantz Ervin

The Fieldhouse on 1st Ave.

Firehouse Subs

Fleet Farm

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

Deanna McMurrin Frericks

Fuller’s Pub and Grub

Givey’s Place

Granite City Brewery

GreatAmerica Financial Services

Great Harvest Bread Company

Green Bay Packers

Teresa Hollan

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Hurling Hatchet

Hy-Vee, Inc.

Iowa Cubs

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

Keevan Kaestner

Kingston’s Steakhouse

Kwik Trip, Inc.

La’James International College

Lefty’s Convenience Store

Linn Co-Op Oil Company

Linn News

Locker Room Legends

Lucky Penny

Dave and Marci Machacek

Marcus Theatres

Midway Outdoor Equipment

Milio’s Sandwiches

Mister Car Wash

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Morning Story

911 Restoration of Cedar Rapids — Andy Chihak

Noodles & Company

Mike Olinger — Thrivent

Olive Garden

Orange Leaf

Outback Steakhouse

P&K Midwest

Pancheros

Panera Bread of Iowa

Papa Murphy’s Take and Bake Pizza

Paul Revere’s Pizza

Pedalers Fork

Perkins

Play Station

Quiznos

Raining Rose

Red Lobster

Saucy Focaccia

Scooter’s Coffee

Shulista Farms

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Speedeezz Indoor Karting

Starbucks Coffee

Stillwater Coffee Company

Subway — Kragen, Inc.

Sugarfire Smoke House

Sweetopia

Target

Theater Cedar Rapids

Theisen’s East

Julie Towe

USA Communications

Walmart Supercenter

Webcare Computer Repair

Wickiup Hill Tree Farm — Ryan Fisher and Korey Johnson families

Zeppelins Bar and Grill

Zio Johno’s Spaghetti House, Inc.

Recommended for you