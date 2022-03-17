Alburnett Lions Club Trivia Night donors Mar 17, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Alburnett Lions gratefully acknowledge the following donors. Thank you so much for helping to make our 6th Annual Lions Club Trivia Night a success!AirFX Trampoline ParkAlburnett Veterinary ServiceApplebee’sArby’sBanacom Signs — Corey CooperBandanas Bar-B-QBarbers Etc.Barker’s Ice Cream and MoreBart’s Farm and Pumpkin Patch — Bart and Kim GingrichBurger King — Beaton Inc.Best BuyBiaggi’s Ristorante ItalianoBlue Grass Enterprises, Inc.Bop’s PizzaThe Boulder Tap HouseBruegger’s BagelsBuffalo Wild WingsCarlos O’Kelly’sJim and Roberta CarverBill and Pat CaseyCassill Motors Inc.Cedar Rapids Bowling CenterCedar Rapids KernelsCheddar’s Scratch KitchenChicago BearsChick-fil-AChili’s Grill and BarCold Stone CreameryCountry KitchenCulver’s Garden Center and GreenhouseDaisy’s GarageDave Wright AutoBarnett and Susan DevineThe Edison EateryEmil’s HideawayFareway — MarionThe Fantastic EscapeFarmers State BankFeedwell — Holly Schantz ErvinThe Fieldhouse on 1st Ave.Firehouse SubsFleet FarmFreddy’s Frozen Custard and SteakburgersDeanna McMurrin FrericksFuller’s Pub and GrubGivey’s PlaceGranite City BreweryGreatAmerica Financial ServicesGreat Harvest Bread CompanyGreen Bay PackersTeresa HollanHuHot Mongolian GrillHurling HatchetHy-Vee, Inc.Iowa CubsJersey Mike’s SubsJimmy John’s Gourmet SandwichesKeevan KaestnerKingston’s SteakhouseKwik Trip, Inc.La’James International CollegeLefty’s Convenience StoreLinn Co-Op Oil CompanyLinn NewsLocker Room LegendsLucky PennyDave and Marci MachacekMarcus TheatresMidway Outdoor EquipmentMilio’s SandwichesMister Car WashMoe’s Southwest GrillMorning Story911 Restoration of Cedar Rapids — Andy ChihakNoodles & CompanyMike Olinger — ThriventOlive GardenOrange LeafOutback SteakhouseP&K MidwestPancherosPanera Bread of IowaPapa Murphy’s Take and Bake PizzaPaul Revere’s PizzaPedalers ForkPerkinsPlay StationQuiznosRaining RoseRed LobsterSaucy FocacciaScooter’s CoffeeShulista FarmsSky Zone Trampoline ParkSpeedeezz Indoor KartingStarbucks CoffeeStillwater Coffee CompanySubway — Kragen, Inc.Sugarfire Smoke HouseSweetopiaTargetTheater Cedar RapidsTheisen’s EastJulie ToweUSA CommunicationsWalmart SupercenterWebcare Computer RepairWickiup Hill Tree Farm — Ryan Fisher and Korey Johnson familiesZeppelins Bar and GrillZio Johno’s Spaghetti House, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesElectric snowmobile creates buzzThree finalists named for Anamosa superintendent searchRush finds perfect fit in Anamosa libraryAnamosa Schools archery: Top-10 programBonjour discusses calendar feedbackSpringville girls basketball - IPSWA All-State: Wilson, Nachazel named to All-State teamsSpringville girls basketball - IGCA All-State teams: Wilson consensus All-StaterStock challenge teams show wellMount Vernon Schools receive STEM BEST H.D. Program awardJames Soupene Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.