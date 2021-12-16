Alburnett Mat Pack Competes at Defense Duals BY Todd hunt todd.hunt@wcinet.com Dec 16, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alburnett Mat Pack at the 2021 Defense Soap Duals contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Alburnett Mat Pack traveled to Punta Gorda Florida on November 20-21st for the Charlotte “Defense Soap” Duals. Alburnett competed in 13 duals over two days going 12-1.Their lone loss of the weekend was a 46-39 loss to the Florida Scorpions Gold for the championship.Coach Brett Shulista said, “The boys had a lot of fun and were able to get in some good quality matches.”Team Members and overall record from the duals:50 Landyn Schadt 12-1, 56 Kameron Kushman 11-0, 56 Axton Wittenburg 2-0, 62 Lane Henley 8-5, 68 Breckin Wittenburg 8-5, 74 Hoyt Washburn 3-10, 80 Landon Howe 6-7, 86 Owen Henriksen 12-1, 92 Atlee Dewitt 9-4, 98 Caden Steinkamp 9-4, 104 Cooper Franklin 13-0, 110 Clinton Legg 13-0, 120 Tayten Coufal 11-2, 140 Hudson Scranton 13-0, 160 Hunter Sauer 11-2, HWT Talan Lorenzen 10-3Dual Scores:Alburnett 44 Gladiator Alliance 27, Alburnett 74 Florida Punishers 6, Alburnett 71 RWA Darkhorse Blue 7 Alburnett 70 Violent Little Machines Black 9, Alburnett 75 Riverdale 9, Alburnett 61 RWA Darkhorse Black 20, Alburnett 58 Florida Scorpions Black 24, Alburnett 90 Darkside 0, Alburnett 57 Violent Little Machines Pink 29, Florida Scorpions Gold 46 Alburnett 39, Alburnett 39 Charlotte Blue 22, Alburnett 71 Florida Beacons 11, Alburnett 83 Charlotte Yellow 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMidland wrestling: All the confidence in the worldAxe-cade opens doors downtownShop with A Cop event heldA lion, trains, Santa Claus…oh myChristmas Tree Walk set for in-person return: Virtual option also being plannedLisbon Dance takes first in pomSpringville boys basketball: Look is surprisingly similarAnamosa boys wrestling: Making a name for themselvesAnamosa girls basketball: Learning life lessonsGrant Wood AEA Schools address social media trend regarding National School Shooting Day Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.