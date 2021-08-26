With a new school year underway and COVID-19 rates continuing to fluctuate, Alburnett Community School District released a plan to continue in-person instruction and bring students and teachers back into the traditional classroom setting.
“Our goal is to return to school feeling as normal as possible for students and staff,” said Alburnett superintendent Dr. Dani Trimble.
Alburnett’s plan aligns with a CDC order mandating masks on public transportation, including school buses, while also abiding by Governor Reynolds’ bill banning mask mandates on school property.
Though masking will be recommended per CDC guidelines, the decision is ultimately up to the individual.
“We learned a lot last year,” Dr. Trimble said when asked what steps will be taken to protect students.
As a precautionary measure, Alburnett Elementary will remain closed to classroom volunteers and visitors. Alburnett middle and high schools will be open as usual, with extracurricular activities returning to normal operations with no attendance limitations.
As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to hospitalize children nationwide, Dr. Trimble assures safety measures such as sanitizing high-touch surfaces, social distancing, and frequent hand washing will be maintained and encouraged within the district to protect the students and prevent the spread of the virus.