Going into the 2021 season head coach Luke Ossman has high hopes for the cross-country teams.
The 2021 Pirate boys’ team looks to be a strong group and a team that is meshing together in the open runs. They are senior heavy which shows they have a program that stays together but there are many young faces ready to push the seniors.
They will be led by Lucas Ahrendsen and he is ready to take on the role. Ahrendsen had a great track season preparing for the cross-country season and just missed qualifying in the 3200m and 1600m races.
Andrew Ossman was a member of the 4x 800m qualifying team, Blaine McGraw and Ossman are coming off strong district meet finishes and will help move the team along. Max Crist, Evan Loeffelholz and Dylan Barenz are the remaining seniors that will help direct the 2021 team.
Sophomore Noah Kruckenburg had one of the biggest impacts on the 2020 season. Kruckenburg stepped up at the conference meet and was one of the crucial parts to that fourth-place finish, he comes in the season looking to improve on his 2020 season.
The Pirates have a good group of freshmen out this year. Trenton Abel, Ryan Smith and Austin Schechinger looked to improve on their JH career and show what they can do at the high school level. The longer distance will not be a problem for them and they should be pushing for varsity spots as the season moves forward.
“We have a few new comers to cross country this year and are looking forward to see what they can do. Sophomore Aiden McGraw and freshman Rylan Rozek. Both of them are good athletes and will transition well to cross country. Before the end of the season coach Wright and I feel they can step up and fill spots if needed at the Varsity level.” said Ossman
The girls’ team is small but they are a mighty group. The girls will be led by Junior Lyndsey Hospodarsky and sophomore Isabelle Graubard. The addition of junior Evie Gerhing and freshman Isabelle Stanly-Jones will make these four a fun group to follow for the season.
As with any sport in the Tri-Rivers conference it is going to be a battle. This year will be a fun year, there were a lot of great seniors last year, but there are many strong returning runners in 2021. Look at Maquoketa Valley and Starmont to be the boys’ teams to chase.
I feel we have the ability to finish in the top four again this year and even battle for third place in the conference.” said coach Ossman. “The girls will again be strong competition and will be fun to watch. We look for our girls to compete every night, they will always give us everything they have.” We tell them every night... “Get out of your comfort zone and push yourself” If we do this the skies are the limits for us.