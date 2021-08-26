Bottom Row Left to Right: Reece Klostermann, Justice Callahan, Preston Klostermann, Brody Neighbor, Josiah Redel, Dawson Becker, and Colton Entwisle. 2nd Row Left to Right: Logan Borrett, Connor Torson, Caleb Smith, Jett Bueckers, Matthew Neighbor, Gunnar Keeney, Hayden Baker, and Kaden Bowler. 3rd Row Left to Right: Shayden Washburn, Payton Baker, Connor Rock, Gavin Soukup, Mason Neighbor, Nash Hamilton, Timmy Hill, and Josiah Steen. Back Row Left to Right: Carson Klostermann, Zach Carolan, Rory McGargill, Jackson Graham, James Anderson, Grayson Carolan, Lars Landa, and Braydon Osborn. Coaches Left to Right: Rich Velazquez, Brett Waughop, Casey Shoemaker, and Nick Wooldrik.
The 2021 Pirates will be looking to keep their momentum going after a strong 2020 season under second year head coach Rich Velazquez.
Coach Velazquez knows that losing 11 seniors from last year’s team will make for an interesting season with a lot of young talent ready to make an impact. The initial numbers in 2021 are up compared to the 2020 season so the outlook is promising for the Pirates.
“We have a nice group of young, quick and very aggressive players who will make an immediate impact for us this season.” said coach Velazquez
The Pirates will return six starters and 15 lettermen from last season’s 6-3 team that finished second in the district and 14th in the state. Two key returners will be senior Hayden Baker who was selected to the 2020 All-District team as an offensive lineman and junior Carson Klostermann who also earned district honors in 2020 as a running back.
When we asked coach Velazquez what his keys to a successful season will be he said, “The coaching staff and I have been telling the boys from the first practice to take it one week at a time, stay humble and embrace the re-build and at the end of the season you will be able to hold your heads up proudly regardless of the final record.”