Living in a small town has a lot of perks and reasons to want to live in a rural community. Sometimes though, athletes have a passion for a sport that their school does not offer.
Such has been the case for Alburnett’s Raylee King and Lacey Neighbor who swim and dive for the Cedar Rapids Kennedy team as co-op members. King is part of their swim team and Neighbor dives for the Cougars.
Being a co-op member has its challenges but also provides some nice benefits for both of these young ladies. Obstacles include early morning practices in Cedar Rapids, rushing back to Alburnett for classes at school, only to jet back to Kennedy for afternoon practice. It takes a lot of coordination, dedication and desire.
“The only challenge I see is making sure that they feel welcome and keeping them up-to-date on when practices are and scheduled bus departures. We welcome students from Xavier High School also,” says Kennedy head swim coach Leslie Nelson. “Coming from a smaller school I believe they get the best of both worlds. They become part of the Kennedy family and get to be involved in the activities Kennedy offers to our students like pep assemblies, Homecoming Dances, and sport send offs. We treat everyone the same and they become a part of our team.”
Both Neighbor and King have felt welcomed from day one as members of the troupe and both feel that the sacrifices made are well worth it in the end. This fall marks King’s fourth trip to the state meet in Marshalltown wearing Cougar green and gold. It is Neighbors’ second.
Lacey Neighbor commented, “Everyone in the swimming and diving program is very nice and welcoming, I would truly call us a family. I don’t have many struggles that arise, except for the fact that I have to drive the 15 minutes every day to practice and then the 25 minutes to my school afterward.”
Veteran diving coach Chad Derlein added, “From my experience, the co-op members of our team have been welcomed with open arms and it feels as if they go to Kennedy. Another challenge would be the transportation to and from practices. We do our best to accommodate them, they also do a great job in working with us to make it seamless.”
Raylee King is also driven, never having been one to back down from hard work or hurdles. So much was evident throughout her tanker career at Kennedy. A singular dedication to the sport, her team and to herself in becoming the best athlete that she can. Not only in the pool but as a valued teammate.
King qualified for the state swim meet four straight years, all the while keeping a fantastic GPA in school. King is very involved with other activities besides swimming which keep her busy year-round. She consistently sets new goals and has met them. King is hoping to swim in college. If so, some lucky coach will be blessed to have her on their team.
“I have known Raylee now for 10 years. I first saw her swim as a nine-year-old at the All Star meet in Nebraska. I was impressed with her talent in the pool since then. I was lucky enough to have her swim for me at the YMCA for two years before she entered Alburnett High. I coached at Linn-Mar at that time and she went to Kennedy,” said Derlein.
This was Neighbors’ second trip to the State Meet and she made the most of it finishing the diving competition in seventh place. It was a very close competition this year with no one athlete standing out in the entire state. Sixth place was rated at 477.55, Neighbor placed seventh with a score of 477.00, and eighth place was 476.65. Ninth place was Kennedy’s Audrey Leno at 476.35. The margins of separation were razor thin, all tallying within one point.
Neighbor competitively swam for three years in the younger ranks, but has been focused on diving for six years now. She mostly competed in local mini-meets or competed in the Summer Iowa games at the Iowa State University as a youth.
“I was pretty content with my performance. I just wish that I would’ve executed a couple of my dives a little bit better in order to make the podium. Everyone at the meet, especially divers, were super nice and always cheered me on,” said Neighbor. She added, “I would say that I felt a little more pressure than last year because junior year is prime time for recruiters to look at you.”
Coach Nelson said, “Lacey is a very active girl. She is involved in a variety of activities. She is a good student and teammate. Lacey has worked hard over the last three years to improve her diving skills. She has worked hard to add harder dives and change her positions to up the degree of difficulty of her dives. She has consistently set new goals and has met them. We strive to do our personal best. She is already looking forward to her senior year. Lacey loves competition and does well under pressure.”
This was the first time Kennedy had three divers score in the state meet. Lacey is moving up on the career scoring list for the Kennedy dive team. She is currently fifth all-time.” said Nelson.
Neighbor also participates in Basketball, Track, Softball, and competes on the Dance team at Alburnett.
Neighbor is very thankful for all the support she has received this season. “I would really like to thank the coaching staff at Kennedy for pushing me to my full potential. Along with my diving coaches at Iowa Dive Cub that have taught me the correct way to do everything. Plus, the senior captains on our team are the nicest and most encouraging group of girls, I wouldn’t want any other girls to lead our team. Lastly, I would like to thank my family that paid for extra lessons and made sure to come support me at every chance they got.” said Neighbor.
All agree, the 2021 swim campaign was special in many respects. Coach Nelson reflected, “The season was a very fun one. We hope that both Lacey and Raylee made a lot of great friends and memories. We have 15 divers and many of them are constantly pushing each other to improve. Practices were fun and traveling together in the van to meets was always entertaining. We will miss our seniors but are looking forward to next year as we continue to improve.”
Coach Derlein echoed the good feelings, “This season was definitely a success. From our team trip to St Louis, to winning Regionals for the second time in a row, to placing top 10 for the second year in a row. We hope that they made a lot of great friends and memories.”
Proof positive that, odd as it may sound, Lady Pirates can successfully be Cougars at the same time.