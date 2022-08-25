The construction equipment and caution tape around Alburnett schools is nothing new to the students, but it’s on its way to being completed! Last year’s updates started with school bathrooms and classrooms, but the remaining additions and improvements are projected to be finished in early 2023.
“We have so many new classrooms!” Superintendent Dani Trimble explained. “And just in time with the addition of approximately 100 new students.”
The school underwent renovations to add more classrooms, two music rooms, and a 500-seat auditorium. The old gym was divided into two floors and transformed into new classrooms to allow teachers to have their own rooms. Improvements were also made to the industrial tech and Family and Consumer Science programs, including a commercial-grade kitchen.
Minor changes will continue into the school year, but it’s not expected to interfere with the students’ day-to-day schedules.
“There will always be upgrades needed to any school, but with this project we have built to capacity for the enrollment we expect to see in the foreseeable future,” Trimble wrote.
During the 2021-2022 school year, Alburnett welcomed a 20-student increase; this year’s 100-student increase shows why the room for growth was necessary. According to the school’s website, their enrollment is approximately 725 students.
For more information, keep an eye on the Alburnett CSD YouTube page. Current videos include updates on construction.