The construction equipment and caution tape around Alburnett schools is nothing new to the students, but it’s on its way to being completed! Last year’s updates started with school bathrooms and classrooms, but the remaining additions and improvements are projected to be finished in early 2023.

“We have so many new classrooms!” Superintendent Dani Trimble explained. “And just in time with the addition of approximately 100 new students.”

