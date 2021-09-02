Alburnett students navigate the hallways easily, hardly acknowledging any of the construction happening in and around the school. Caution tape over the old gymnasium door is one of the only signs of change until catching sight of the outside of the school, where fencing encloses the space for upcoming additions.
“You just have to get comfortable living through the messes,” said superintendent Dr. Dani Trimble.
Starting in May, construction began on the Alburnett school building to improve outdated spaces and make room for incoming students. From completely renovated bathrooms to more lively elementary classrooms, updates are slowly but surely making their way through the building.
Wall wraps cover the elementary school walls, displaying their pirate mascot and school slogan, “Purple on Purpose.” Some classrooms are still waiting on the updates, but others boast new carpet and freshly painted walls.
“Down in the elementary, the updates are more visual things,” Trimble said. “It is remarkable how things like color and comfort impact a student’s day.”
The middle and high schools aren’t being left behind, though. Middle school students have seen the same bathroom improvements and wall wraps being added throughout the elementary portion of the building, while high schoolers are navigating around the cordoned off gym and new student parking lot.
Within the next couple years, Alburnett will have a new auditorium for band concerts and theater productions, hopefully garnering enough room to host large-scale speech competitions as well. For now, the fall and spring productions will still take place in another location (yet to be determined).
Additionally, the old gym is being turned into 16 new classrooms, with eight on the first floor and eight being connected to the second floor allowing teachers to have their own designated classrooms.
“It’s going to give us that growth space,” Trimble pointed out, noting the 20-person increase in school enrollment this year.
One of the biggest improvements focused on the students specifically is the industrial tech and agriculture class expansion. Trimble acknowledged many of the tools and resources were out of date and hopes the changes in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes will be beneficial to these studies.
“Our CTE programs were in some very almost antiquated facilities that just needed the update.”
Unanticipated delivery delays haven’t done much to hinder the progress. Construction crews have been finding ways to work around the delays and are still forecasted to finish the project by August 2022.
To stay informed on the progress and any additional news, check out Trimble’s YouTube channel, simply titled “Dani Trimble,” where she posts regular updates. For podcast fans, Trimble also releases a weekly podcast, “The Heart of Alburnett,” available on your favorite podcast platform.