Minutes of Regular Board Meeting
Monday, August 16, 2021 6:00 p.m.
Board Room, Alburnett School
Call to Order / Roll Call
Board President, Kala Liebe, called the regular board meeting to order at 6:00 pm. School Board members present by roll call were Kala Liebe, Yon Abel, Tom Flannery and Jason Martin. Board Member Aaron Balderston was absent. Others present were Superintendent Dani Trimble and ??? Teresa Hollan.
Approve Agenda
Yon Abel moved and Tom Flannery seconded to approve the agenda as presented. Votes of Aye were Kala Liebe, Yon Abel, Tom Flannery and Jason Martin. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Welcome Visitors
There were no public comments to the board.
Board Reports
Department Leaders - none
Curriculum Departments - none
Administrators
Josh Henriksen, Elementary Principal, complimented his staff on their resilency last school year. The new carpet, wall wraps and freshly painted walls look great. This year the elementary will implement daily PLC / Collaborative teams. They will also add daily social / emotional ???. 15 minutes of the day will be used for building community and family. Brian Moretz, Middle School / High Principal reported on the growth of our enrollment and finding space to accommodate that growth. Family visits will take place for grades 6-9. Teachers will reach out to parents for those visits. Teachers for grade 10-12 will look at students classes, schedules and due credit checks to assure they are on course for graduation. Every morning from 8:10-8:40 will be Advisory Class for grades 6-9. This will start the week of August 30th. Grades 10-12 will not have to be a part of Advisory Class if the student is in good academic standing. First class of the day will start at 8:45. Adam Henrichson, Dean of Students reported that 5-6 students came over the summer for extra help for 4 days during a 4 week period. There were 10 credits (classes) completed by students over the summer also. This year the middle school / high school will implement co-teaching to better meet the needs of students.
Business Manager
Dr. Trimble reported, in the absence of Business Manager McBurney, on COVID expenses update.
Board Members
Tom Flannery asked for clarification on masks being mandatory on school buses. Per federal order our students and drivers will be required to wear masks.
Superintendent
Dr. Trimble reported on Back-to-School schedule of events, November School Board Election, Board Policy review, Gym floor damage, Facility project updates for the electrical room plus upcoming schedule, Vehicle Service advertisement and Consent Agenda comment.
Consent Agenda
A. Minutes
1. July 19, 2021 Regular Meeting
B. Financial Reports
1. Cash Report
2. Expenses to Published Budget
C. Invoices
1. Bills to be paid - Bills added Monday
D. Resignations
1. Shelby Patterson - Preschool Teacher
E. Contract Approvals
1. Lynsey Altenhofen - 2nd Grade Teacher
2. Ryan Gebel - JH Boys Basketball Coach
3. Shannon McGraw - Elementary Special Education Teacher
4. Debbie Palmersheim - Preschool Teacher
5. Jessica Rust - Associate
6. Casey Shoemaker - JH Girls Basketball Coach
7. Caleb Studebaker - JH Football Coach
F. Contracted Service Renewals - none
G. Shared Personnel Agreement Renewals - none
H. Cooperative Sponsorship for Activities Renewals - none
I. Out of State/Overnight Trips – none
Jason Martin moved and Yon Abel seconded to approve the consent agenda as presented. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Dialogue/Action Items
2021-2022 School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) Membership
Tom Flannery moved and Jason Martin seconded to approve the 2021-2022 School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) Membership. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Sunday Activities Request
Tom Flannery moved and Jason Martin seconded to approve Board Policy 508.2 – Sunday Activities Request as presented. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Aye votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Support Vehicle Bid Process
Yon Abel moved and Jason Martin seconded to approve the support vehicle bid process. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Return to Learn Plan
Yon Abel moved and Jason Martin seconded to approve the Return to Learn Plan. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
ESSER III Plan
Tom Flannery moved and Jason Martin seconded to approve the Esser III Plan. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Professional Development Proposal
Jason Martin moved and Tom Flannery seconed to approve the Professional Development Proposal. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Lease Agreement - City of Alburnett
Yon Abel moved and Jason Martin seconded to approve the Lease Agreement – City of Alburnett. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Lieve, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
2021-2022 Student Handbook Revision
Tom Flannery moved and Jason Martin seconded to approve revisions to the 2021-2022 Student Handbook. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Alburnett Additions & Remodels - Change Order 003
Jason Martion moved and Yon Abel seconded to the approve the Change Order 003 to the Alburnett Additions & Remodels. Votes of Aye were Jason Martin, Lala Liebe, Tom Flannery and Yon Abel. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
Confirm Date and Time of Next Meeting
The next Regular Board Meeting will be at 6:00 p.m. on September 20, 2021.
Adjourn
Jason Martin moved and Yon Abel seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:15 p.m. Votes of Aye were Kala Liebe, Tom Flannery, Yon Abel and Jarson Martin. There were no Nay votes. Motion carried 4-0.
These are unofficial minutes. Official minutes are available for viewing in the Board Secretary’s office.
Minutes of School Board Work Session
Monday, August 16, 2021 6:00 p.m.
Board Room, Alburnett School
Monday, August 16, 2021
Board President, Kala Liebe, called the Work Session to order at 7:16 p.m. Board Membeers present were Tom Flannery, Jason Martin, Yon Abel and Kala Liebe. Board member Aaron Balderston was absent. Others present were Superintendent Dani Trimble, and ??? Teresa Hollan.
Dr. Trimble led the school board members in continued discussion on the annual board self evaluation. No board action was taken during this Work Session.
President Kala Liebe adjourned the Work Session at 7:58 p.m.
These are unofficial board minutes. Official minutes are available for viewing in the Board Secretary’s office.
