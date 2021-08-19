GENERAL FUND
Advantage Administrators HRA Fee 5.25
ALBURNETT POST OFFICE Postage 350.97
ALLIANT ENERGY Utilities 11,347.76
Amazon Supplies 861.07
ARISTOTLE Supplies 51.90
BMO Mastercard Fraud (2,570.25)
CAROLINA BIOLOGICAL SUPPLY Supplies 433.18
CENTURY LINK Phone 18.85
Circle K Gas 20.00
CITY OF ALBURNETT Utilities 1,626.73
Committee for Children Supplies 2,259.00
COOPER & ASSOCIATES INC, C J Pre-Employment Query 10.00
Covenant Family Solutions school based therapy 2,080.00
DAVE REED'S BUS SHOP Maintenance 4,286.49
Employee Benefit Systems Fees 1,165.00
FASTENAL INDUSTRIAL Maintenance 802.73
Fusion Forward Design Support 1,200.00
GRANT WOOD AREA EDUCATION Supplies 1,624.54
HARTFORD Premium 475.84
High Life Lounge Meals 27.45
HOLIDAY INN Meals 35.15
Hy-Vee Flowers 159.95
ISFIS Compliance services 1,000.00
IOWA DIVISION OF CRMINAL Background Checks 500.00
Iowa Division of Labor Services Inspection 80.00
JMC Training 107.72
KABEL BUSINESS SERVICES HSA & FSA Fees 73.20
KIRKWOOD COMM. COLLEGE Resources 1,968.00
Lebowski's Meals 203.72
LINN CO-OPERATIVE OIL COMPANY Diesel 1,760.10
LOWES HOME IMPROVEMENT STORE Supplies 528.64
Malwarebytes Technology 4,853.05
Marco Technologies Copier agreements 1,441.07
MENARDS Maintenance 767.93
MIDWAY OUTDOOR. Maintenance 73.24
O'Reilly Axle 111.99
OFFICEMAX Colored paper 39.98
PAPER CORPORATION Janitorial 2,938.67
Payment Spring Processing Fee 150.00
PER MAR SECURITY Inspection 1,286.44
RUDD SANITATION Garbage 670.00
SCHOOL HEALTH CORP Health Office Supplies 250.95
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS Maintenance 604.05
SHI International Computer Supplies 15,220.00
SolarWinds Lights 1,114.00
State Hygienic Laboratory Water test 13.50
Storey Kenworthy Supplies 5,427.81
Theisen's Maintenance 69.93
TSIowa Update phone extensions 130.00
USA Communications Internet service 1,169.43
WALMART Supplies 222.21
WEBCARE.NET IT support services 3,788.00
WELLMARK Premiums 52,420.46
Woodward Community Media Newsletter 776.36
Wyebot Resources 2,400.00
Fund Total: 128,432.06
CAPITAL PROJECTS
Advanced Environmental Testing Asbestos Removal 5,294.00
AHLERS, COONEY, DORWEILER, 2021 SAVE Bonds 17,672.40
Fund Total: 22,966.40
SAVE FUND
Hawkeye Communication Cameras 3,295.49
Moose Mechanical Maintenance 4,550.00
Fund Total: 7,845.49
PPEL
amazon Furniture 4,851.64
Hawkeye Communication Maintenance 2,807.26
School Outfitters Furniture 6,536.44
SHI International Computers 46,250.00
WORTHINGTON DIRECT Furniture 5,132.15
Fund Total: 65,577.49
NUTRITION FUND
ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY Groceries 1,801.44
Brecke Mechanical Freezer seal repair 646.79
Martin Brothers 130.50
Payment Spring Processing Fee 150.00
REYES HOLDINGS Groceries 7,653.47
Fund Total: 10,382.20
STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND
Alburnett Booster Club Bank Deposit Error 865.50
Carrollton Inn Lodging state baseball 2,311.68
COPYWORKS ST Refund (4.95)
Dannco Sled Football 8,770.00
Eastern Iowa Wrestling Officials Scheduling Wrestling 90.00
Elite Awards Plus Uniforms 4,066.00
Hickory Park Meals 400.00
Hy-Vee Meals 159.30
Iowa Association of Track IATC Yearly Membership 50.00
Jimmy Johns Meals 108.48
Party City ST Refund (4.34)
Pizza Ranch Meals 578.08
Fund Total: 17,389.75
