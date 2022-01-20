ALBURNETTThe Pirates started off their week with a tri-dual at Lisbon with Starmont. The Pirates went 1-1 on the night with a win against Starmont and loss to the always tough team from Lisbon.
Jan. 11 at Lisbon
Alburnett vs. Lisbon (29-45)
Rowdy Neighbor got the Pirates on the scoreboard at 106 with a 7-2 decision win over Wesley Sadler. Dawson Becker and Preston Klostermann received forfeits at 113 and 120 respectively.
At 132, Brody Neighbor majored Tiernan Boots 12-4. Carson Klostermann received a major decision over Indy Harbaugh at 145 and Gunnar Keeney got the fall over a tough Cole Butteris in 2:37.
Alburnett vs. Starmont (52-18)
Forfeits were in store for the match against Starmont. Receiving easy wins were Josiah Redel, Rowdy Neighbor, Preston Klostermann and Keeney at 152.
At 126 Blaine McGraw majored Starmont’s Jase Tommasin 13-2. Brody Neighbor pinned Dawson Zobac in 1:23. Carson Klostermann at 145 earned the fastest pin of the night over Anthony King in a mere 32 seconds. Reece Klostermann earned the fall in 51 seconds over Kelly Barajas and Luke Schneider got a fall at 182 in 3:25.
Head coach Clayton Rush commented on the night’s action, “We wrestled Lisbon really tough. We have definitely closed the gap on them, which gives our guys some confidence moving forward, but at the same time, knowing that we need to be urgent in our training to continue to close that gap.”
Jan. 15 at CR Jefferson J-Hawk Invitational
Saturday saw the Pirates at the CR Jefferson Invitational that included some solid teams from all three classes including Pleasant Valley, Cedar Falls, IC City High, Dubuque Hempstead and Fort Madison. The Pirates placed four wrestlers in the finals helping them take home sixth place as a team.
Head coach Clayton Rush said, “On Saturday, our guys wrestled really well. I think our biggest hurdle is consistently overcoming mental hiccups. We have skilled enough wrestlers to beat anybody, and in order to do that we need to be right between the ears.”
Freshman Rowdy Neighbor, at 106, took home the individual title along with junior Carson Klostermann at 145. Earning runner-up finishes were Brody Neighbor at 132 and Kenney at 152. Preston Klostermann and Blaine McGraw placed third, Dawson Becker took fourth and Reece Klostermann placed sixth.
Rowdy Neighbor opened up with two byes before he avenged an earlier loss in the season in his semi-final match against Cedar Falls Evan Simpson by fall in 3:19. In his first-place match he won by major decision over Mitchell Pins of Dubuque Hempstead 10-0.
“It felt very rewarding knowing that my work is paying off in the room and that I’m closing the gap against my opponents,” Neighbor said, “I felt very confident going into the match. Coach Rush had some key things that I had to work on in the match and I executed them and that’s what happens when you listen to your coach, good things happen.”
Also taking home an individual title was Carson Klostermann at 145. After receiving an opening round bye, he won by fall in both his quarter-final and semi-finals matches before defeating Hayden Hoffmeyer of Forest City by a major decision 16-3.
“I thought my chances were good. I feel like I’ve been wrestling my best lately,” said Klostermann, “My game plan was to just get to my offense and be ready to wrestle through every position. I felt I wrestled well in every match, each match progressively getting better.”
Despite putting four wrestlers in the finals coach Rush knows they did not perform well in their top positions which was something they worked on late in the week leading up to the J-Hawk. He was pleased to see an improvement from Thursday but it is still an area of focus moving forward.
“Like many other weeks, our guys are applying to the areas we are working on, and have been working on. We can see guys continuing to get better and we see that through competition.” said Rush, “As a competitor, the boys like seeing those gains and improvements, which I think motivates them to reach that next level.”
Reflecting on the week, coach Rush commented that the one thing that left him VERY pleased after this week was their ability to fight through an entire match. “I think every guy showed that too. Whether we were winning and stayed on the attack to get bonus points or losing and being the last to score, they were on the attack.”
Just a few examples; Blaine McGraw losing 14–0 to start the third period and losing 14-3. Brody Neighbor in two situations. One scoring three back points at the end of a match to score the major decision. The other when he was down 5-0 in the third period to lose 5-3. Dawson Becker lost 13-1 in the third and lost 13-3. Preston Klostermann fighting off his back for longer than many others would fight for. Carson Klostermann won 16-3 in the third period with seconds left, trying for back points to get the technical fall. As you can see, we have guys that will fight to the end, and that cannot go unnoticed.
CENTER POINT URBANAThe Stormin pointers had a busy week on the mat with a quad-dual at Wilton on Jan. 11 and at the Hadenfelt Invitational at Solon on Jan. 15th.
Jan. 11 @ Mid-Prairie
CPU traveled down to Wilton for dual with the Beavers, north Linn and Mid-Prairie going 1-2 on the night. In their 38-472 loss against Mid-Prairie, head coach Matt Grennan knew the swing matches would have to go their way to bring home the win, but in the end, it was Mid-Prairie who came out on top.
Getting wins in the dual for CPU were Cael Steinkamp at 113, Teegan Fuessley at 120, Brody Berninghaus at 132, Aiden Novoa at 138. Ryan Barth at 145, Preston Thompson at 160 and Collin Hoskins at 182. Barth picked up the fastest pin of the dual in :57 seconds over Madison Kelly.
Center Point-Urbana vs. North Linn 54-23
In their 54-23 dual win against North Linn, all of the CPU wrestlers but four received forfeits. Blake Berninghaus, Jagger Clemons and Oliver Brown both lost by falls and Aiden Novoa fell to Cael Bridgewater by TF 21-5 in 2:15.
Center Point-Urbana vs. Wilton 24-58
Against the Beavers the pointers were able to pick up four dual wins. At 145 Barth won by fall in :58 seconds. At 152 Tyler Foreman also won by fall in 1:04. Collin Hoskins at 182 contributed with a fall of his own over Gavin Schnepper in 3:32. Clemons at 220 won by a forfeit to end the dual.
Jan. 15 at Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational at Solon
Coach Grennan loaded up the vans and headed down to Solon on Jan. 15th for the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational. As a team the Pointers placed eight with two finalists in Steinkamp (18-6) and Hoskins (16-2) who both placed second. Seven of the eight Pointers stood on the podium at the end of the day.
At 106, after receiving a bye in the opening round, Steinkamp had a fall in his quarter-final match and a 3-0 decision win over Lisbon’s Wes Sadler before falling to Colin Cassady of West Liberty in the finals. At 182, Hoskins also received an opening round bye. He pinned W-SR Zander Wedemeier in 2:00. In his semi-final match he defeated another Go-Hawk, this time it was Tyler Gast with a tough 6-4 decision win before falling to Dike-New Hartford’s Nick Reinicke in the finals.
The Pointers next top finisher was Barth at 145, who placed fourth, going 3-2 on the day. Barth picked up wins against Puentes of West Liberty in his opening round match by fall. He followed with a quarter-final match win over Seydel of West Branch before falling in his semi-final match. Barth came back in the consol round beating Kienits of Iowa Valley. In his third-place medal round match he lost by a 10-5 decision to North Scott’s Aydan Cary.
Placing seventh for the pointers were Brody Berninghaus at 132 and at 195 Cooper Lindaman won by fall over Jackson McCallister of North Scott in 2:17. Both Blake Berninghaus at 113 and Fuessley at 120 placed eighth.
NORTH LINNThe Lynx are coming into the end of what they call Phase 2 of the season. The end of the regular season before post season Conference, Sectionals, and Districts ramps up. “We are stressing a “Finish” mentality throughout our team that we need to embrace heading into a new week.” said head coach Brendan Schott
Jan. 11 @ Mid-Prairie
Having Cael Bridgewater back in the Lynx lineup has been huge. Yet as one comes in it seems like others go out as North Linn continues to deal with injury and sickness. The Lynx have not been at a competition yet at full strength this season.
Against Mid-Prairie Bridgewater picked up a fall in 1:04 over Lee Pasvogel and Matt Moyer won by forfeit for the Lynx two wins in the dual.
In their 23-54 loss to Center Point-Urbana Blaine Baumgartner won by fall at 132 in 1:19 over Brody Berninghaus. Landon Paul at 170 pinned Oliver Brown in 2:31 and Matt Moyer picked up the fastest pin of the dual with a :20 pin of Jagger Clemons.
In their 18-72 dual loss against host Mid-Prairie, Baumgartner at 132 won by fall over Landry Gingerich in 1:12. At 138 Bridgewater continues to shine after being out of the line-up for over a month with a pin against Noah Ford in 1:04. Paul picked up a fall of his own at 170 in one minute over Kaden Meader.
Jan. 13 @ Ed-Co
The depleted Lynx line-up did not change as they headed into competition with Ed-Co and East Buchanan on Thursday night. The lynx went 1-1 on the night with a win over host Ed-Co and a loss to a tough East Buchanan team.
East Buchanan vs. North Linn 18-54
Paul moved up a weight in the dual picking up North Lin’s lone match win with a fall in 1:25 over Carter Wilgenbusch.
Both Baumgartner and Bridgewater picked up forfeit wins.
“After being defeated by E.B., I was happy to see the response by our team in the limited matches to come back and beat Ed-Co.” said Schott, “Specifically, I want to highlight Austin McMahon at 160 who has been in a battle returning from a serious sickness and attempting to get back in shape.”
Edgewood-Colesburg vs. North Linn 46-24
Paul back at his normal 170 weight class won with a 15-2 major decision win over Nathaniel Gaul. At 160 Austin McMahon won by fall in 1:39 against Connor Wilson. Baumgartner, Bridgewater, Reilly Peyton, Riley Reid, Cole Rauch and Moyer picked up forfeit wins.
Jan. 15 Loyd Shaffer at Marion Invitational
Saturday the Lynx wrestled at Marion Loyd Shaffer invitational. North Linn finished with Cael Bridgewater in second, Landen Helmrich in fourth, and Blaine Baumgartner took fifth. This was already slated to be a very tough tournament and got even tougher with cancellations allowing Linn-Mar and West Delaware to join the action.
“It was a long day and I thought we finished it better then we started it which was the silver lining on the day.” said Schott.
CENTRAL CITYCentral City had only one wrestling competition this week with their dual at Maquoketa Valley on Jan. 13 against the Host Wildcats and Midland falling in both duals.
Luke Burds picked up the only win of the night for the Wildcats with his pin over Mason Jolley in their dual against Maquoketa Valley in 1:42.
Head Coach Paul Lindley knows this year will be a struggle with his limited line-up, but is pleased to see the boys competing hard in all their matches.