A lovely “Welcome Back” decorated cake greeted members of the Alert Homemakers Club at their meeting at the Pizza Place on June 10.
The meeting was called to order by President Cindy Krumm who led in the Pledge of Allegiance. Nine members answered roll call with many interesting responses. The minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. The treasurer reported a new balance of $305.39 after taking in $165 in dues.
Krumm announced the July meeting will be at the Olive Garden in Cedar Rapids at 11:30 on July 8. Other new business included a discussion of the annual club trip with many ideas presented.
Refreshments were provided by the Pizza Place. Betty Erger had many nice items for Bingo. She was unable to attend so was assisted by Marcia Smith.
Doris Dufoe and Rose Hines have June birthdays. Lola Barrick and Linda Marlow have special days this month.