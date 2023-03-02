Alva ‘Gene’ Van Alst

Alva Eugene “Gene” Van Alst, 85, of Central City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his home.
Funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Radiant Church, located at 3233 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids. Pastor Rick Gail officiated. The family greeted friends and family from 9 a.m. until the service time Tuesday at the church. In agreement with his wishes, cremation will take place after the service. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.
Gene was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Alva Martin and Velma (Goyer) Van Alst. On Jan. 18, 1992, Gene was united in marriage to Erma Jean Meakins. He worked as a laborer for the Local 43 Labor Union. Gene had a close relationship with his son, Marcus and his family, wife, Celia and their children, Ashton, Austin (Morgan) and Braxton. He was his grandsons’ biggest fan, attending as many events as he could. Gene enjoyed attending church services and functions. He loved family get togethers with home cooked meals. He was an avid Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed watching the games with Marcus. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gene is survived and lovingly remembered by his four children, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene’s memory may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.