On January 10, Central City American Legion Post 421 began their meeting by hearing from fifth grade essay winners Addyson Maxwell and Adeline Armstrong.
Fifth grade students across Iowa take part in The American Legion of Iowa flag essay contest, in which they are asked to show what the United States flag means to them. Local and district awards are coordinated by individual posts and districts; finalists are invited to read their essays at the Department Convention and can win up to $500 for their work.
Addyson and Adeline were given Silver Eagles in appreciation and congratulations. Adeline’s essay has been entered in the district essay contest. Their essays are as follows.
Addyson MaxwellThe flag is not just a fabric on a pole with stripes and stars — it is a representation of all of the states that we have fought for. I want to thank you, veterans and military members, for fighting for us to be able to be free.
If you would not have fought, we would not be able to go to school, we would not be able to work or do anything without having to worry. But you fought for freedom.
When the Pledge of Allegiance comes on, I will stand up and say it. Some people think it is a joke and it does not matter, but it does, because saying the Pledge of Allegiance is honoring all the people that fought for our country. Saying the Pledge of Allegiance is important to do because I love being able to be free. It is amazing.
Every time I see a flag, I think of all the people that were fighting for freedom. I can finally say when I look at the flag, I say I’m glad to live in the United States of America. I’m glad to live in a place where I can have freedom of speech and the freedom to do things that I love like riding horses, playing softball, 4H, and going to school.
Adeline ArmstrongTo me, the flag reminds me of the people who gave everything and more to the country we live in. It reminds me of the people that gave their lives to help our country. It did not matter where you came from when we were at war — everybody who fought with us was one of us. It reminds me that people used to be less fortunate than us and how people helped them. It shows that everybody can live in peace if we just try. It shows that everybody can come together and help keep the country free.
It reminds me of my great-grandfather who fought in World War II. When we won the war, he grabbed one of their flags and ripped it down, and we still have it today. It reminds me that people wanted to take our flag down but instead, we ripped their flags down.
It shows we can keep our freedom. It shows that we all can do our part to help keep our country free. It shows that no matter what is going on, when it is for the country, we will defend it with our lives. It shows we will keep the flag high and flying. It will always mean freedom, peace, and love. It shows me that we can survive if we stand together. It tells a tale like no one else; it tells the story of our country and how it came to be. It shows us what we need to know about America and the past.
It shows us that we can help out the country even if we are not in the military by being nice and kind. It makes me say thanks to veterans every day for giving us freedom and never losing it. When things get tough, stand with the flag and you can never go wrong. I will stand with the flag forever. The flag will always mean this to me.