Iowa may be known for hog and cattle farms, but Greg Bickal of Toddville took a different approach with his rural Iowa farm. A couple miles past Coggon on Coggon Road is Bickal Koi Farm, where Greg raises and breeds koi fish.
Koi is a species of domesticated carp common in eastern Asia. Breeding the colorful koi fish is believed to have originated with rice farmers in Japan in the 19th century and has since grown in popularity all around the world.
Bickal’s business began accidentally. He initially saw koi fish at the Omaha Zoo and after finding out they’re not exceptionally difficult to raise, he purchased some for himself. Over time, the fish laid eggs and left him with more than he bargained for.
As more fish were born and his pond grew full, he continued to sell the new fish through newspaper ads. For 17 years, Bickal sold out every year and has worked to maintain a large number of fish in his ponds.
One of his largest ponds holds the youngest fish — over 10,000 of them — with plans to expand and combine his other ponds. With retirement on the horizon, he and his wife plan to move to the property full-time and build a more decorative layout with pagoda-style buildings and a boathouse for those who aren’t ready to have their own koi but still want to visit and feed the fish.
“We get a lot of people from neighboring states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska,” Bickal said, explaining why he and his wife are looking into opening an AirBnB on their land as well.
For now, the Bickals plan to continue welcoming customers, traveling to koi shows and exploring growth opportunities.
If you’re interested in starting a koi pond, there’s a bit to know about the fish before diving in, like what kind of pond is best for the fish, what kind of food they need and how koi should be cared for in cold weather.
“They’re fairly easy to raise, but they’re not as easy as a cat or dog,” Bickal explained. “Fish respirate ammonia; ammonia in the water in a small pond can get up to a level that burns their gills, [but] there’s a bacterium that consumes ammonia,” which protects the koi.
Bickal detailed how some new koi owners approach the breed as if they’re typical household fish, which can be detrimental “if they have a rubber-lined pond and they don’t have their bacteria established.”
It’s also important to be careful with the water in the pond, as untreated city water can hurt the koi. They’re tropical fish and prefer temperatures around 85 degrees so if you move your fish inside during the winter, make sure you have the proper bacteria in the indoor tank or pond.
“When it gets cold out, their immune system gets compromised so there’s a lot of fish that are lost in the winter time,” Bickal said. He has learned the necessary steps to take to protect as many fish as possible during the coldest months, but is still no stranger to the aftermath of Iowa winters.
Though the farm is closed for business for the year, you can still contact Bickal at 319-213-6295 or via email at bickal@mchsi.com to make an appointment.