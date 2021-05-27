Youth Services
The summer library program for 2021 has begun. Sign up and begin collecting tickets for the prize cans. You can get 1 ticket daily just for coming into the Library, earn more tickets by reading, doing activity sheets and attending programs. Check out all of the wonderful prizes that have been made possible by the following sponsors.
The Corner Store, Hiawatha Bank & Trust, Company- Center Point, Tara & Ryan Frith Family, Joel & Jennie Cardo Family, Godfather’s Pizza, Joni Goodall Family, Keystone Savings Bank, Greg & Diane Coberly, The Groom Family, Laura Wenger-Rommann Family, Nancy & Steven Schade Family, Harper Tritle, Ginny & Kerry Luchauer, Barry & Zonna Bonar, Eduard Oster, Center Point Insurance Agency, Jennifer and Joe Wendel Family, McClure Financial Services, Andy and Ann Wooldridge Family, Center Point Rentals, Center Point Family Dentistry, Center Point Foods, Renee Taylor, Kathryn and Shane Hatch, Platinum Salon, Berry’s Lanes, Kelly & Anthony Miller Family, Chilled, Kate Walters, Candace & Tom Carman Family, Gwen and Kevin Klima, Knights Of Columbus in memory of Jim Romine, Haddy’s, Lions Club Of Center Point, Jennifer Dobel & Family, Janine Walters, Shellsburg Cablevision, Inc, Friends Of The Center Point Library, Christina & Rod Lahr Family, Rozena McVey, Diane Cook, Jacquelyn Kreuzer Family.
New On The Shelf: Fiction: A Special Place for Women by Laura Hankin, We Begin At the Wind by Chris Whitaker, Friends From Home by Lauryn Chamberlain, The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, When The Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain, The Lost Boys by Faye Kellerman, What’s Mine and Yours by NBaima Coster, Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel, Next to Last Stand by Craig Johnson, Ocean Prey by John Sandford, Sooley by John Grisham, Good Company by Cynthia D’Apprix Sweeney, Do No Harm by Christina McDonald, The Last Night In London by Karen White, Robert B Parker’s Payback by Mike Lupica, Smoke Bitten by Patricia Briggs, That Summer by Jennifer Weiner, The Final Twist by Jeffery Deaver, he Janus Stone by Elly Griffiths, The Lady Has A Past by Amanda Quick, Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan, The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner, Large Print Fiction: Then Came Mulvane by William Heuman, An Extravagant Death by Charles Finch, The Bounty by Janet Evanovich with Steve Hamilton, Standoff At The River by Wayne D. Overholser, The Avenging Angel by Michael Newton, Checking Out Crime by Laurie Cass, TRailroad Detective by Max O’Hara, The Path To Sunshine Cove by RaeAnne Thayne Young Adult: Chain Of Iron by Cassandra Clare . Junior Fiction: Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories by Jeff Kinney. Non-Fiction: The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson, The Outlaw Ocean by Ian Urbina, Stuff You Should Know by Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant.
Library hoursMay 29, 20, 31- CLOSED Memorial Day
June 1: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 10 a.m. children’s program Officer Hughes, summer safety
June 2: 1 to 8 p.m.
June 3: 1 to 8 p.m.
June 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — 10 a.m. Tony Chestnut program
June 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 7: 1 to 8 p.m.
June 8: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 10 a.m. children’s program Meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman
June 9: 1 to 8 p.m.
June 10: Closed Inventory/Pork Days
June 11: Closed Inventory/Pork Days — Friends of The Library Book Sale 3-7 p.m.
June 12: Closed Inventory/Pork Days — Friends of the Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.