The fun continues and it’s not too late to sign up for the summer library program.
There are still many prizes to give away. These prizes have been made possible by these sponsors: The Corner Store, Hiawatha Bank & Trust, Company- Center Point, Tara & Ryan Frith Family, Joel & Jennie Cardo Family, Godfather’s Pizza, Joni Goodall Family, Keystone Savings Bank, Greg & Diane Coberly, The Groom Family, Laura Wenger-Rommann Family, Nancy & Steven Schade Family, Harper Tritle, Ginny & Kerry Luchauer, Barry & Zonna Bonar, Eduard Oster, Center Point Insurance Agency, Jennifer and Joe Wendel Family, McClure Financial Services, Andy and Ann Wooldridge Family, Center Point Rentals, Center Point Family Dentistry, Center Point Foods, Renee Taylor, Kathryn and Shane Hatch, Platinum Salon, Berry’s Lanes, Kelly & Anthony Miller Family, Chilled, Kate Walters, Candace & Tom Carman Family, Gwen and Kevin Klima, Knights of Columbus in memory of Jim Romine, Haddy’s, Lions Club of Center Point, Jennifer Dobel & Family, Janine Walters, Shellsburg Cablevision, Inc, Friends of The Center Point Library, Christina & Rod Lahr Family, Rozena McVey, Diane Cook, Jacquelyn Kreuzer Family, Kim Schantz, Jennifer Thorp Family, JoAnn Kopf, St. Mary Urbana 1st Fruits, Julie Hakert Family.
New on the shelf at the Andersen Center Point Library: Adult Fiction: The Center of Everything by Jamie Harrison, Reunion Beach by various authors, Unsettled Ground by Claire Fuller, Who Is Maude Dixon ? by Alexandra Andrews, Pack Up The Moon by Kristan Higgins, Notorious by Diana Palmer, At Lighthouse Point by Suzanne Woods Fisher, The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Daue, Hairpin Bridge by Taylor Adams, The Dress Lodger by Sheri Holman. NON-FICTION-DBT For Dummies by Gillian Galen, PsyD, The Happiest Man On Earth by Eddie Jaku, The Growing Season by Sarah Frey. Young Adult: The Cruelest Mercy by Natalie Mae. JUNIOR FICTION: Stay by Bobbie Pyron, Pizza and Taco Who’s Best? by Stephen Shaskan AUDIO: The Last Bookshop In London by Madeline Martin, The Keeper of Lost Causes by Jussi Adler-Olsen, Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon, The Indigo Girl by Natasha Boyd, The Happiest Man On Earth by Eddie Jaku. To check out all of the recently added items visit the library website at www.centerpoint.lib.ia.us and click on the catalog button.
Library Schedule
July 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 12: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 13: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — 10 a.m. Children’s Program Papa Balloon
July 14: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 15: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 16: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — 10 a.m. children’s program — Guest Reader Amy Grundmeyer
July 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 19: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 20: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10 a.m. children’s program Miss Jen’s story time
July 21: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 22: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 23: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 10 a.m. children’s program Linn County Farm Bureau outreach
July 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 26: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 27: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10 a.m. children’s program announcement of bike winners
July 28: 1 to 8 p.m.
July 29: RAGBRAI 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. no parking around building
July 30: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 10 a.m. children’s program
July 31: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.