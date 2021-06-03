The summer library program for 2021 has begun. Sign up and begin collecting tickets for the prize cans. You can get 1 ticket daily just for coming into the Library, earn more tickets by reading, doing activity sheets and attending programs. Check out all of the wonderful prizes that have been made possible by the following sponsors.
The Corner Store, Hiawatha Bank & Trust, Company- Center Point, Tara & Ryan Frith Family, Joel & Jennie Cardo Family, Godfather’s Pizza, Joni Goodall Family, Keystone Savings Bank, Greg & Diane Coberly, The Groom Family, Laura Wenger-Rommann Family, Nancy & Steven Schade Family, Harper Tritle, Ginny & Kerry Luchauer, Barry & Zonna Bonar, Eduard Oster, Center Point Insurance Agency, Jennifer and Joe Wendel Family, McClure Financial Services, Andy and Ann Wooldridge Family, Center Point Rentals, Center Point Family Dentistry, Center Point Foods, Renee Taylor, Kathryn and Shane Hatch, Platinum Salon, Berry’s Lanes, Kelly & Anthony Miller Family, Chilled, Kate Walters, Candace & Tom Carman Family, Gwen and Kevin Klima, Knights Of Columbus in memory of Jim Romine, Haddy’s, Lions Club Of Center Point, Jennifer Dobel & Family, Janine Walters, Shellsburg Cablevision, Inc, Friends Of The Center Point Library, Christina & Rod Lahr Family, Rozena McVey, Diane Cook, Jacquelyn Kreuzer Family, Kim Schantz, Jennifer Thorp Family.
Our story time friends helped put eggs in the incubator for our Summer Peep Program. We are hoping for baby chicks to arrive around June 16.
New On the shelf at the Andersen Center Point LIbrary: Adult Fiction: Family Reunion by Nancy Thayer, What Comes After by Joanne Tomkins, The Sweet Taste Of Muscadines by Pamela Terry, Daughter Of A Daughter of A Queen by Sarah Bird, The Venice Sketchbook by Rhys Bowen, The Girls In The Stilt House by Kelly Mustian, The Ladies Of The Secret Circus by Constance Sayers, Waiting for The Night Song by Julie Carrick Dalton, A Borrowing Of Bones by Paula Munier, The Light through The Leaves by Glendy Vanderahy. Young Adult: Agnes At The End Of The World by Kelly McWilliams, The Kinder Poison by Natalie Mae, Tiny Pretty Things by Sona Charaipotra & Dhonielle Clayton.
Library hours and events
June 3 — 1 to 8 p.m.
June 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 10 a.m. Tony Chestnut program
June 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June 7: 1 to 8 p.m.
June 8: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10 a.m. children’s program with Meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman
June 9: 1 to 8 p.m.
June 10: Closed Inventory/Pork Days
June 11: Closed Inventory/Pork Days — Friends of The Library Book Sale 3 -7 p.m.
June 12: Closed Inventory/Pork Days — Friends of the Library Book Sale 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.