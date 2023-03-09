The self-serve HACAP food pantry is located in the State Street entrance of the library. Please leave a user name or phone number on the clipboard and the number of people being served in the household. These statistics help get the appropriate amount of food for our use. If you are getting food for friends or neighbors, please do the same for each household being served. If anyone would like to make a food donation, current needs are: cereal, canned fruit and canned meats. Donations may be placed under the tree near the computers or brought to the circulation desk.

Project Peep is here. Eggs have been put in the incubator and we are trying to be patient as the next 21 days go by. The projected hatch date is March 15. We can’t wait to see what our chicks will look like. Stop by and take a look.

