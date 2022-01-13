AOW-1-13-2022 Jan 13, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cael Bridgewater, North Linn wrestlingThis week’s honoree is North Linn’s Cael Bridgewater. Cael in his first action back in over a month took down the defending 1A state champion and two other top 10 2A wrestlers this past week.What is the best part about competing?The feeling after winning. You can’t get that “high” anywhere else.What is your favorite quote?“Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy.” — Dan GableHow does being an athlete make you a better person?The relationships I’ve built through sports. Understanding peoples’ wants and needs and being a part of other’s lives.How to you calm yourself down before a game?Deep Breaths and Pacing.Who inspired you as a young athlete?Brock and Brady Henderson. All the former High School Wrestlers I grew up watching.One word to describe you?Focused. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBoone resigns as chamber director: Tension with city officials citedThis week's Athletes of the Week are...Anamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Winter sportsAnamosa boys basketball: Wilt for the winFinalists named for Lisbon-Springville superintendent positionAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Spring sportsFaçade project showing progress for 2021 and beyondBolts and Warriors split on the matAxe-cade opens doors downtownAnamosa Journal-Eureka 2021 Sports Year in Pictures - Summer sports Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.