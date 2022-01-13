Cael Bridgewater
Buy Now

Cael Bridgewater, North Linn wrestling

This week’s honoree is North Linn’s Cael Bridgewater. Cael in his first action back in over a month took down the defending 1A state champion and two other top 10 2A wrestlers this past week.

What is the best part about competing?

The feeling after winning. You can’t get that “high” anywhere else.

What is your favorite quote?

“Once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy.” — Dan Gable

How does being an athlete make you a better person?

The relationships I’ve built through sports. Understanding peoples’ wants and needs and being a part of other’s lives.

How to you calm yourself down before a game?

Deep Breaths and Pacing.

Who inspired you as a young athlete?

Brock and Brady Henderson. All the former High School Wrestlers I grew up watching.

One word to describe you?

Focused.

Recommended for you