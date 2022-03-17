Tate Haughenbury was selected as the 2022 Class 1A All-Tournament team captain. He was joined by senior teammate Austin Hilmer.
In his run for the state title, Tate was instrumental in the Lynx bringing home the 2022 championship trophy. Tate averaged 15.3 ppg in the Lynx three-game run. He went 13-16 from the line, grabbed 14 rebounds, 12 steals and four blocks.
Tate’s play in the title game is a performance to be proud of. Tate went 5-13 for 15 pts. Including going 4-4 from the line, with six rebounds, three assists, a block and two steals.
Tate has really worked hard on his game since the beginning of the season. His goal was to improve so he was ready for the tournament run. He is successful because he is a hard worker, and a great kid. Coach Mike Hilmer
What is in your gym bag that might surprise people?
Something in my gym bag that might surprise someone is my inhaler. I actually have asthma.
What advice has your coach given you that you’ll always remember?
Coach Hilmer tells us a lot “It’s just a basketball game and in 10 years no one will remember it”. This advice helps me stay relaxed during the game and not get too worked up.
If you could play with any basketball player one-on-one, who would it be and why?
If I could play 1 on 1 with any basketball player ever, I think it would be Larry Bird. I love the way he plays, he’s so calm and collected.
What was the moment this season you were most proud of yourself?
The moment I was most proud of myself this season was hitting my free throws in the championship game. I have struggled with free throws all season. I made a commitment to get better at them, and it has paid off.
What was your most exciting game, and why?
The most exciting game of the year for me was the championship game. Watching those kids from Grandview beat North Linn in the championship five years ago was very upsetting for the whole community. To be able to avenge that loss feels amazing.
How would your teammates and coaches best describe you?
I think my coaches and teammates would describe me as hard working and determined. When I put my mind to something I want to get it done.
What has basketball taught you that carries over into the other areas of your life?
Basketball has taught me to be a leader, and that carries to other parts of my life off the court. Such as 4H and FFA, where I hold different offices, and am a leader for younger kids.