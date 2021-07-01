Alburnett’s Reed Stallman
This week’s honor goes to Alburnett’s senior Reed Stallman. With a week of canceled and postponed games due to weather issues He was still able to rack on some impressive numbers for the week with five runs, eight RBI, a triple and two doubles. He also pitched 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts in his start against New London on June 23.
Q&A with Reed Stallman
What is the best part about competing?
The best part about competing is going out with my friends and competing our hardest from start to finish.
What is your favorite sports quote?
“How can you not be romantic about baseball” — Moneyball
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Being an athlete helps me become a better person by learning how to deal with the ups and downs with life.
What do you do to calm your butterflies while you compete?
To calm myself down before games I remind myself that it’s just another ball game and to have fun and stay confident.
What age were you when you started your sport?
I started tee ball when I was 6.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
My family really inspired me to be the best athlete I could be. As a young kid I always looked up to my big brother and tried to do everything he did. My mom and dad supported me and always pushed me to be the best I could be.
What one word that describes you?
Meticulous