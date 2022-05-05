Covering nearly 120 square miles of eastern Utah desert, Arches National Park has been occupied by humans since the last Ice Age 10,000 years ago. Arches was initially brought to the federal government’s attention in 1926, but wasn’t declared a National Monument until 1929 by President Herbert Hoover. Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson both enacted legislations to increase the area of Arches; Richard Nixon, however, drastically reduced the area, but declared the location a National Park in 1971.
According to the National Park Service (NPS), the formation of Arches National Park began 65 million years ago. With time, the sandstone began to warp and rise and erode until the more than 2,000 natural stone arches formed throughout the area, giving the park its name.
One of the most well-known areas of Arches is Devil’s Garden, home of the Landscape Arch whose 306-foot opening makes it the longest arch in North America. The busiest area of the park is, understandably, the iconic Delicate Arch. The trail to Delicate Arch is three miles roundtrip, but it’s not an easy trek. NPS reports park rangers rescuing visitors who underestimate the difficulty of the trail. For those who don’t want to hike the steep slopes, there is a viewpoint of the arch one mile away.
The park only has one campground, but they’re open 24 hours year-round for those who want to make some trips at the crack of dawn or break of dusk — or stop to lie under the clear night sky! Measures have been taken to limit the light emissions from the park and with its seclusion in the desert, it allows for a bright view of the night sky.
Though Arches is open all year, they’re busiest between March and October when Utah doesn’t get much snow, if any. Ash from Dirt in My Shoes (dirtinmyshoes.com) wrote the best time to beat crowds is February of November, the best months for hiking longer trails are April or October, and the best time to save money is in the winter from November to February. The summer months are the warmest but if you’re willing to deal with temperatures in the 30-50 range during the day and 0-20 at night, the winter months will be a piece of cake.