CENTER POINT-URBANAFeb. 8 at Beckman (55-60)
Center Point-Urbana came out strong right from the start, and continued to play well all night. Despite that, 32 minutes wasn’t enough as the game went into overtime. Sadly, CPU just didn’t do enough to walk away victorious, but tonight was another amazing night for the development of head coach Mike Halac’s varsity team.
“The lessons learned tonight will benefit us far after tonight’s game,” said Halac.
After one quarter CPU led 14-11, and by halftime they held a 25-21 lead. The back and forth continued, and after three quarters CPU led 36-35.
At the end of regulation, the score was tied up at 51-51. A 3/4 court shot from Kanon Tupa narrowly missed to win the game so into overtime they went. In overtime CPU was outscored 9-4 and lost 60-55.
Statistical leaders for our boys were Brandon Miller with 18 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Gabe Hansen scored 16 points and played outstanding defense on Beckman’s top player. Easton Tupa scored eight points, had three rebounds and two assists. Cole Werner scored five points and had two rebounds. Kanon Tupa and Drew Johannes each scored three points. Braylon Havel scored two points and had two rebounds. Tucker Clark had two rebounds and two assists.
CENTRAL CITYFeb. 8 vs. Springville (41-74)
Central City hosted a very solid team from Springville on Tuesday night to wrap up their regular season play but were not able to get the win falling 74-41.
The Wildcats were led by Mekhi Benton, who finished with 28 points. Springville which is a senior led team, played well against the Wildcats and controlled all four quarters.
Springville came out strong and were able to keep the Wildcats out of rhythm for the first half, taking a 42-20 lead into the half. Coming out in the third, Central City played solid keeping Springville to just 10 points to their six. The fourth saw the Wildcats continue playing well, but in the end, they were not able to stop Springville’s top two players.
Head coach Tanner Carlson said, “Springville is a really good team, with two players who are extremely difficult to stop. We were unable to slow them down offensively. Mekhi Benton had a big game with 28 points, and helped keep us in it for a bit.”
Statistical leaders for Central City were Mekhi Benton with 28 points and six rebounds. Aiden Klostermann led the team with four assists, and had seven points and five rebounds. Marcus Schellhorn had six rebounds and Jayden Hansen contributed with five and a team high two steals.
NORTH LINNFeb. 8 vs. Alburnett (77-45)
It was a highly anticipated re-match of rival schools. North Linn had beaten Alburnett in boys’ basketball earlier in the year, but the Pirates were in Troy Mills Tuesday night looking to avenge that loss.
Alburnett was poised to do just that the first few minutes of the ballgame as they were very patient on offense and stepped up their defensive intensity. After the first four minutes of play North Linn held just a slight 12-8 advantage.
The Lynx slowly added to that lead throughout the rest of the first period, but the Pirates were hanging tough and trailed just 22-15 after one. The second quarter, however, was all North Linn. The Lynx turned it up a notch and had the ball going up and down the court in true North Linn fashion. The Lynx poured in 25 second quarter points while giving up just six and had the game well in hand by halftime with the score 47-21.
North Linn would increase that lead to as many as 32 in the third quarter as both teams continued to battle throughout. Alburnett had a nice run in the fourth quarter pulling within 24 points, but that is as close as they could get. North Linn finished the season 20-1 overall and 13-1 in conference play to claim their 8th straight conference championship.
The Lynx dominated the boards Tuesday night with a season high 27 rebounds. Dylan Kurt led the way with 10 and Cade Haughenbury and Ben Wheatley each had eight. Austin Hilmer led the way with seven assists and Mason Bechen led in steals with three.
Offensively, North Linn was led by Tate Haughenbury who played a whale of a game with 21 points. Ben Wheatley had a great game as well scoring 16. Austin Hilmer was close behind with 15, Dylan Kurt 10, Cade Haughenbury six, Mason Bechen five and Ty Pflughupt four.
ALBURNETTAlburnett knew the final week of the regular season was going to be a tough one. They were hosting # 10 New London on Monday in a make-up game and traveled to #2 North Linn on Tuesday. This was going to be a good test for the postseason for the Pirates to see mentally where they were at. As a team, they can play with anyone, they just need to believe in themselves.
Feb. 7 vs. New London (64-62)
The Tigers came to play on Monday night and are a very talented and coached squad. The entire game was a back-and-forth battle with very little separation on the scoreboard. The Pirates found themselves down 11-9 after one quarter and the second quarter found both teams scoring 18 points.
The Tigers went into the half with a 29-27 lead but it could have been more the Tigers had a chance at one final shot. The pass inside was tipped by Andrew Ossman and caught by soph. Jordan Caton, this really gave Alburnett the momentum going into the break.
Alburnett came out strong in the third and found themselves battling and leading 43-42 with 10 seconds remaining. The Pirates had time for one final shot for the quarter, they set up to run a play and Gavin Soukup found Jordan by himself in the right corner and he hit that to end the 3rd. That was huge for Alburnett as a team being able to go from a point lead to a 3-point lead.
The final frame was going to be a fun one to be part of, each team traded baskets and played great defense. With one minute remaining and the score tied at 55, Braydon Osborn hit a huge trey from the top of the key to make it 58-55, with less than 15 seconds left he made two free throws to make it 60-57.
The Tigers called a timeout with six seconds remaining to set up one final play. Defensively they knew we could not let their main scorer in Porter get the ball. They did just that, and the ball ended up in the hands of Swanson who was somehow able to get a shot off between two defenders to bank in a 3-pointer to tie it at the end of regulation. Good teams are able to make those shots when it counts and they did, but we also made those shots when it counted.
The overtime was going to be as fun as the rest of the game. New London got the tip to start but great defense by the Pirates caused a turnover. Alburnett set up to run or play and Pirates Senior Andrew Ossman was able to drive to the basket for the score.
The Tigers were able score on a layup but missed the free throw on the and one to even the score at 62. Blaise Porter drove for a layup and Ossman was in his way drawing the charge to keep the score at 62.
After a three second violation on New London, Alburnett had the opportunity to set up and run a play. Mason Neighbor saw a lane to drive through and was able to pull the defense with him, a great pass to Ossman who was fouled on his shot to make the go-ahead free throws. New London had one final chance, again defensively the Pirates needed to keep it out of Potter’s hands and they did and their shot was wide for the Pirate victory.
Andrew Ossman led with 17 points and six rebounds, Brayden Osborn had 13 points, Tyton Bowers 10 points, Jordan Caton eight points and six assists and Mason Neighbor eight points.
Feb. 8 at North Linn (45-77)
Alburnett played a solid first quarter against one of the top Class 1A teams in the state in the Lynx from North Linn. Coming out the pirates were very patient on the offensive side of the ball stepping up their defense intensity along the way. Mid-way through the first North Linn held a slim 12-8 lead.
Alburnett played a good first only down by seven, and the third was even at 13. The fourth was a good quarter only being outscored by six points. On the night Alburnett was going to have to play as a team and trust each other. North Linn played strong defense, and they knew going in they were going to be guarding Andrew very close.
The Lynx did a great job and basically took him out of the game offensively and defensively. Braydon stepped up leading with 12 points, four assists and five rebounds, Yamilkoski finished with eight points and four assists. Mason Neighbor scored six points and Jordan and Tyton each had four rebounds.