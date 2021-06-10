Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. 

Area graduates were:

Center Point

Alexa Brooker, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Summa Cum Laude

Alexander Stephens, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Blake Wajvoda, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude

Central City

McKenna Novey, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology and Communication Studies, Cum Laude

Coggon

Rachel Zumbach, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education and International Agriculture, Cum Laude

Urbana

Corissa Hite, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Tessa Kohl, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Benjamin Mayer, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology

