Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees.
Area graduates were:
Center Point
Alexa Brooker, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Summa Cum Laude
Alexander Stephens, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Blake Wajvoda, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Cum Laude
Central City
McKenna Novey, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology and Communication Studies, Cum Laude
Coggon
Rachel Zumbach, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education and International Agriculture, Cum Laude
Urbana
Corissa Hite, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Tessa Kohl, Master of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Benjamin Mayer, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology