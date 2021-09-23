ALBURNETTThe Pirates had a relatively slow week with just two matchups against Easton Valley on Sept. 14 and Starmont on Sept. 16. Alburnett fell in both matches but not without a fight. Head coach Suzanne Smith continues to see improvement in her team, but it is consistent solid play throughout a set that is keeping this team from showing what we know they have in them.
Sept. 14 at Easton Valley
Alburnett traveled to Easton Valley on Tuesday to take on the River Hawks falling in three sets (17-25, 23-25, 14-25).
Stats were not available in time for production.
Sept. 16 vs Starmont
The Pirates hosted the 5-2 Stars of Starmont on Thursday night. In set one both teams started off pretty evenly, but Starmont played better at the net early taking a slim 9-13 lead before coach Smith called an early TO. Following the TO the Pirates played better team ball with the match going back and forth. After another TO the Pirates came back to cut the lead to 19-22. The Stars answered, taking the set 25-20.
Set two started off evenly again with both teams executing on both sides of the net with Starmont holding a 7-9 lead early. Starmont was able to play with fewer mistakes which led to the set win. In set three the Pirates came out strong playing some solid ball on both sides of the net to take an early 8-4 lead but Starmont found their groove with solid play at the net to take a 14-10 lead. Give Starmont credit as they were able to capitalize on our mistakes more than we were with theirs.
Stats were not available in time for production.
CENTER POINT-URBANAThe Pointers’ struggles continue but head coach Michelle Havac knows this very young team will keep continuing to improve as the season progresses.
Sept. 16 at Williamsburg
CPU started off the week taking the Raiders to a five-set match coming up just short losing 2-3 (20-25, 258-23, 25-21, 22-25, 13-15).
After falling in set one, the young Pointers came back strong winning the next two sets before the Raiders squeaked a win in the final two sets.
Sept. 18 at Dike-New Hartford tournament
The Pointers traveled north to participate in a very tough D-NH tournament on Saturday with the unfortunate job of taking on the host and undefeated 24-0 Wolverines falling in two sets 3-21, 7-21. In their next contest they faced off against Osage (9-3) falling in two sets.
Their match against Janesville (9-8) showed these girls have a lot of fight in them and will not give up. They battled the Cougars for three sets. After a tough set one 20-22 loss CPU came back and won set two 21-18. Set three was another close set with both teams playing solid once again, but Janesville was able to pull out a 15-13 win.
Stats were not available in time for production, but to show you how young and talented this team is, three freshman and one sophomore lead in team stats showing how young this team is. Freshman Logan Keller leads the team with assists. Freshman Addy Tupa leads the Pointers in two categories, kills and digs. Freshman Gracie Hoskins leads the team in aces and sophomore Paige Foltz leads in team blocks.
CENTRAL CITYIt takes a team effort, and the ability to adapt to change in order to succeed and that is what head coach Danielle Clark has tried to establish into this year’s team. The Wildcats went 3-2 on the week with their only two losses to a very strong Springville team.
Sept. 16, at Springville
The Wildcats came out in the first set and played very well, but Springville was able to take them off their game at times and the last few bounces in the set did not go their way. In sets two and three big early deficits were just too much to overcome with Springville winning in straight sets (19-25,13-25,19-25).
In the third set Springville got out to another early lead but the Wildcats were able to finish the set on a 11-2 run.
Head coach Danielle Clark said, “We got in a big hole the second set and couldn’t recover. Credit to Springville as they were tough to stop offensively.”
Sept. 18, at Springville Tournament
The Wildcats continued their good week going 3-1 at Springville with their only loss on the day again to Springville.
Coach Danielle Clark was very pleased with how the girls played on the day against some strong 2A teams and was pleased to see they kept up the momentum after the new rotation she implemented on Thursday night against Springville.
“Belle Whitson was installed as the primary setter this week for several reasons, and she has really stepped up to put our hitters in good spots with her sets. She’s a very smart player who won’t be out hustled either. Lots of young players filling in this week and showing good promise.” said Clark
Clark commented, “We had to fight to the end of the third set against Cascade and Jesup. My best players stepped up and made big plays for us to close those out. North Cedar didn’t go three, but it easily could have. Again, we were able to make a few more plays to close out that match in 2 sets.”
Senior standout Sara Reid led the Wildcats on offense both days, and Bella Damm shined on defense. Damm almost set a school record for digs in a match on Thursday night coming up a few short.
Central City took a little revenge against Cascade after losing to them in straight sets earlier in the season, taking down the Cougars in three sets (21-14, 21-23, 17-15). Whitson led the Cats with 31 assists and Damm contributed with 14 digs. They also defeated North Cedar in two sets (22-20, 21-17). It took three sets against Jesup but the girls came through strong after losing the first set (14-21, 21-13, 15-12).
NORTH LINNNorth Linn continued their winning ways this week going 4-0 topping it off with another tournament win on Sept. 18 at Nashua-Plainfield making it Back-to-Back weekend tournament wins.
Sept. 16 vs. East Buchanan
The Lynx took down the Bucs in straight sets 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-18). Senior Jill Smith continues to have an outstanding season setting up her teammates with 27 assists. Evalyn Robinson led the Lynx with 16 digs.
Head coach Jennifer McNeill commented, “Overall, we did a nice job of maintaining control of this match from start to finish. Chloe VanEtten continues to dominate at the net for us and Jill Smith did a nice job of moving the ball around to all of our hitters. Serve, receive and defense continue to be our main focus which has translated to victories.”
Sept. 18 at Nashua-Plainfield
The Lynx played at the Nashua-Plainfield tournament taking home the team title and their second title in consecutive weeks going 3-0 on the day.
They dominated all three teams in straight sets. Smith led the Lynx in their 2-0 (21-10, 21-7) match win against West Fork with 21 assists. In the match against South Winn, a 94.3% hitting efficiency and five aces helped the Lynx defeat the Warriors 2-0 (21-12, 21-11). In their final match of the day against host Nashua-Plainfield they improved their hitting efficiency from the previous match hitting 97.6%. Smith led the team with 13 more assists and a team high 246 for the season.
“We had another great weekend of play. The girls were focused and ready to go for all three matches. We continue to have multiple girls step up and make big plays, especially on defense. One stat that really stuck out for all three matches was our hitting efficiency.” said McNeill