ALBURNETTThe Pirates team chemistry struggles continued as they fell to both Ed-Co (15-25, 10-25, 17-25) and Maquoketa Valley (20-25, 16-25, 18-25) this week.
September 28 at Ed-Co
The Pirates were hoping to dampen the Vikings senior night but were unable to get any momentum going on either side of the net on this night losing in three sets.
Senior Kate Mead continues to have a nice season leading the Pirates on this night in both assists and in digs. The Pirates have struggled finding that leader who will push the team night in and night out which is something every team needs in order to succeed.
“Our execution tonight was not very good; we are having a tough time communicating on both sides of the net.” commented head coach Suzanne Smith.
Individual stats include: assists –Kate Mead six, Savannah Caves five, Sophia Williams, Alivia Miller one; kills – Hailey Carolan, Ally Olmstead four, Rachel Bemer three, Kate Mead two, Peyton Scott, Sydney Rock one; digs – Kate Mead 30, Sophia Williams 18, Breanne Balderston 13, Savannah Caves nine, Rachel Bemer four, Peyton Scott, Ava Armon two, Hailey Carolan one; blocks – Ally Olmstead three, Peyton Scott, Sydney Rock, Alivia Miller, Hailey Carolan one.
September 30 vs. Maquoketa Valley
This was a matchup that head coach Smith felt her team had a very good chance of winning but the Wildcats were able to play better on both sides of the net taking a 3-0 win.
Once again, the team chemistry was just not there tonight for the Pirates. Coach Smith knows this team is able to play better than they have this season, but a lack of communication on both ends of the net have made it a difficult season for the Pirates.
Game stats were not available in time for production.
CENTER POINT URBANAThe Stormin’ Pointers had just one match this week which was on Sept. 28 at home against the 13-11 Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings but were unable to grab the win losing in three sets (17-25, 17-25, 25-27).
The Vikings were able to control the ball on both sides of the net making for a tough outing for the Pointers. The first two sets the Pointers had trouble getting their game on, but were able to make set three a battle but came up short 25-27.
Freshman Logan Keller continues to have an outstanding season with 26 assists. Addy Tupa led CPU with11 kills and freshman Gracie Hoskins led them on the defense with 29 digs. Sophia Gaffney led the team in blocks and aces in the evening.
Individual stats include: assists – Logan Keller 26, Gracie Hoskins two, Keely Frank, Addy Tupa, Ryanne Hansen, Sophie Gaffney one; kills – Addy Tupa 11, Ella Person seven, Sophie Gaffney, Paige Foltz five, Taylor Luscomb three, Logan Keller two; digs – Gracie Hoskins 29, Logan Keller 14, Ryanne Hansen 12, Addy Tupa seven, Keely Frank, Taylor Luscomb five, Ella Person, Paige Foltz one; blocks – Sophie Gaffney two, Taylor Luscomb, Ella Person, Paige Foltz one.
CENTRAL CITYSept. 28 at East Buchanan
There are games where you play just well enough to come away with a win. This was the case against the Bucs (10-10) for the Wildcats (14-9) in their three-set win (25-21, 25-23, 25-16). Some credit has to go to East Buc as they were able to contain the Wildcats star Sara Reid.
Head coach Danielle Clark said, “Honestly, we just played well enough to win. We certainly took a step backwards from how we played against Starmont the last time out. East Buc is a solid team with good middles who kept Sara in check.
Belle Whitson had another outstanding game since taking over as the setter with 34 assists. With East Buc concentrating on Reid who only had 12 kills, Whitson was able to find other Wildcats including sophomore Baille Weber who led with 13, Colletta Wade (11), Hannah Kramer (8). Bella Damm and Belle Damm continue to be a staple on defense with 15 digs each.
Coach Clark was proud of how her other players were able to find some offense in different ways, “My outsides played well enough to pick us up where we needed it. Also, my back row was pretty solid as a committee to dig up the stuff East Buc was sending across the net. It was the 3rd set before we found our stride and pulled away for a convincing win.”
Sept. 30 vs. Ed-Co
The Wildcats struggled against the 16-10 Vikings of Edgewood-Colesburg on Sept. 30 losing in four sets 1-3 (16-25, 25-19, 17-25, 23-25).
Head coach Danielle Clark gives all the credit to the Vikings as they were able to take advantage of Wildcat mental errors when it counted to pull off the win, “All credit to Ed-Co. Again, my team was struggling with mental errors. Ed-Co has some good hitters who rattled us in the first set.”
The Wildcats came back in the second set and played well, but they let the third set get away from them with mistakes on their side of the net.
“We had a great comeback in the fourth set to get it to 23-23 going back to the serving line, and Ed-Co called a timeout which worked out exactly as they wanted.” said Clark
We served the ball out coming out of the timeout, then a bad serve led to a free ball for Ed-Co and they put it down with their good hitters to end the match.
The Wildcat offense played better than they did Tuesday night, stated coach Clark, “My back row just struggled to get a read or dig up Ed-Co’s hitters. And our serve fell apart at times. I made some changes towards the middle of the match and it played out better the rest of the way, but Ed-Co had a knack for picking on our passers who were struggling and no number of shifts or changes could get us out of our slump at times.”
NORTH LINNSeptember 28 vs. Starmont
This past week the Lynx had two of their toughest conference matches and unfortunately, they didn’t play their best volleyball losing in four sets to the Stars (25-19, 18-25, 21-25, 23-25).
Macy Boge had a great match against Starmont with a career high 14 kills and Chloe Van Etten continued to put up big numbers and lead the Lynx team.
Jill Smith continued to shine, setting up the Lynx offense with 34 more assists and Evalyn Robinson had a very good night on defense with 36 digs.
September 30 at Springville
This was a matchup with two of the best teams in the Tri-Rivers conference and state. The Lynx hung tough with the Orioles but were not able to come home with the win losing in three sets (20-25, 9-25, 18-25).
The Lynx came out strong in the first set going point for point against Springville. Both teams were playing great ball but the O’s two bigs in the middle were the difference maker in set one. Set two, Springville came out early and dominated the set with ease due in part again to their better overall team play.
In set three the Lynx came out with a better start but were unable to stop the Springville offense as they were able to put the ball in the open areas of the Lynx defense for some easy points taking the third set 25-18.
Following the match head coach Jennifer McNeill said, “During the Springville match we came out strong but failed to keep it going and lacked communication. Evalyn Robinson played some great defense for us this match. We learned a lot from these two losses and look to bounce back next week to finish out our regular season conference schedule.”
The Lynx were led by senior setter Smith with 17 assists. Freshman Teagan Liebe had three blocks and continues to have an impressive freshman season. Robinson again led the defense with 18 digs and Caitlyn Benesh was a force at the net leading the team in kills with seven.