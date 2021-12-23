ALBURNETTThe Pirates had a very busy week, competing in 11 duals total, nine in three days.
Head coach Clayton Rush was happy with how his team responded this week, “I was very pleased with how they approached each one, especially towards the end of a long grind like we had. We knew this was upon us, and sometimes that can make it tougher, but they responded well.”
The Pirates wrestled Dec. 14 at Tipton, Dec. 16 at Central City, then on Dec. 17-18 they ended the week at the Battle of Waterloo, which is a tough competition with 33 teams, coming away in fourth place.
Dec. 14 at Tipton
Alburnett went 2-0 on the night at the Tipton tri-dual with a 56-19 win against Maquoketa and a 69-15 win over the host team Tipton.
Against Maquoketa, Hayden Baker, Carson Klostermann, Preston Klostermann, Brody Neighbor and Gunnar Keeney all won by fall, with Baker’s in only 15 seconds. Reece Klostermann also won by a 7-2 decision with Blaine McGraw, Dawson Becker, Rowdy Neighbor all receiving forfeits.
Against host Tipson the Pirates racked up nine falls including the final seven matches in their 69-15 win. Preston Klostermann gets the award for fastest pin in only 1:21. Carson Klostermann also won by a decision 6-4 over Kaleb Nerem.
“The one thing that really stood out to me after this week was our upperclassmen being great role models for our young guys in how to compete in big competitions.: said Rush, “Honestly, even our young guys bring an extra level in big competitions. In this week’s situations, their bodies were starting to get run down and we could see that. The leadership that came from our juniors and seniors was outstanding.”
Dec. 16 at Central City
The Pirates came away from Central City on Dec. 16 with three more duals wins, with victories over Central City 72-0, Cascade 56-21 and East Buchanan 57-27.
“We still have some technical areas to improve in as a team as well as individually.” said Rush, “The boys are consistent with their effort and fight on the mat, which allows us coaches to focus more on the technical side of wrestling that will help clean up their wrestling and do things that will put them on the right path to reaching their goals.”
Dec. 17-18 at Battle of Waterloo
The Pirates came home with a solid fourth place finish at the Battle behind tournament champ Don Bosco, Ankeny and Crestwood, Cresco.
In pool play the Pirates went 1-2 with losses to Cedar Falls and Pleasant Valley. They beat Charles City in their opening round match 60-22.
In chart 1 final play the Pirates fell to Epworth, Western Dubuque 39-40 in the quarters, to don Bosco 21-49 in semis and Crestwood 30-44 in their third-place match.
The Pirates had multiple individuals compete in a manner that stood out. Preston Klostermann is currently 24-1 with 18 pins. McGraw beat the #8 ranked wrestler in 1A. Brody Neighbor has 23 wins with 19 pins, 2 forfeits, and 2 major decisions (all bonus point wins). Carson Klostermann went 11-0 this week with 7 pins, 2 forfeits, and a major decision. Keeney pinned the #2 ranked wrestler in 3A, wrestling him tough up to that point and was more situationally aware and getting the fall.
CENTER POINT-URBANADec. 16 at CCA
The Stormin’ Pointers traveled down to Clear Creek-Amana in a tri-dual with Benton. CPU went 0-2 on the night.
Against Benton, CPU fell 21-52. Cooper Lindaman got the first points on the board at 182 with a 7-2decision win over Troy Kupka. Cael Steinkamp continues to have an impressive season with a fall in 1:24 over Caden Wallace. Jagger Clemons received a forfeit.
Against CCA, the dual was back and forth with both teams wrestling tough. CCA took an early 12-0 lead after the first two matches. Will Gerhold at 170 got the Pointers going with an 8-3 decision win over Kaden Phan. Cooper Lindaman continued his good night with another fall, this one in only 1:12. Also getting a win was Ryan Barth at 145 with a 10-2 major over Ryker Jones.
Dec. 18 at North Linn Lynx Invitational
The Pointers wrestled at North Linn on Dec. 18 at their Lynx invitational coming home with a fourth-place finish as a team with three individual champions.
At 106, Steinkamp continued his impressive freshman season taking home first place with all his wins via a fall. Blake Berninghaus lost in his championship match to Alex Kirman of Dubuque Senior at 113.
Teegan Fuessley placed fifth at 120. In Brody Berninghaus’s seventh place match he pinned Lucas Sunner of CR Prairie in 1:20. Ryan Barth at 145 went 1-2 on the day. At 195 Lindaman went 2-1.
At 182 Collin Hoskins proved once again why he is a contender at his weight. After weighing in at 8:30 am, a quick snack to recover needed energy for his upcoming matches, he receives two byes and sits for a few hours until his first match. Under any condition this is nerve racking on a wrestler and it takes a special kind to keep his energy up and stay focused.
That is exactly what Hoskins did. In his semifinal match he pinned Beckman Catholic’s Levi Feldman in 3:13. He followed that performance up with another pin in the finals over Belle Plaine’s Chase Wickwire in only 1:13.
He is under the radar right now, head coach Matt Grennan said of Hoskins. “I haven’t put him up for any rankings as he still plans to go down a weight class, Hoskins weighed in 175 today. I think he would have made some noise last year at State if he hadn’t gotten a concussion after qualifying for Districts.”
NORTH LINNDec. 16 at Starmont
Coach Schott took his Lynx up to Starmont in a tri-dual TRC West matchup with Maquoketa Valley and Starmont. The Lynx went 1-1 on the night with a 39-66 win over MV. But they fell in their match up against the host Stars 21-51.
Following a forfeit at 170, Landon Paul got things going for the Lynx with a fall in 3:51 at 182. At 138 Cael Bridgewater stepped onto the mat for the first time in a spell and made easy work of Tyreese Crippin with a fall in 1:51. Landon Bassett at 145 won by a 9-6 decision and Jarin Peyton at 160 won by fall over Kobe Peter in 1:53.
Against the Stars their small lineup proved to be the difference. Blaine Baumgartner at 132 won by fall as did Paul at 182. Bridgewater won a close 7-6 decision at 145.
Dec. 18 at Lynx Invitational
North Linn hosted their invite which included 17 other schools. The Lynx finished in ninth place, with Beckman Catholic taking home the team title.
Of the four wrestlers who took part for the Lynx three were able to make it to their finals matches.
At 132 Baumgartner (13-2) fell to Woodbury Central’s Ryder Koele by a 9-4 decision. Baumgartner started off the day with two falls. Jarin Peyton went 4-1 on the day at 160. He won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall before losing in the finals to Conner Grover of BC.
Paul dominated the 170-pound bracket with four falls in a total of 5:40 seconds. He opened with a pin of Dubuque Seniors Thomas Hansen. He followed it with a pin in :51 seconds over CR Washington’s Aaron Butikofer and in round four he pinned Woodbury Central’s Blasé Sanford in 2:30. Wrapping up his day he won by his fourth fall of the day over Mason Ward of Belle Plaine in 1:24. At 285 Matt Moyer went 1-3 on the day.
CENTRAL CITYThe Wildcats opened up on Dec. 16 hosting Alburnett, Cascade and East Buchanan. and on Dec. 18 they wrestled at the Doug Guilford invitational at Starmont.
Dec. 16 at home quad
The Wildcats as they will in most of their matches this season fell in all three duals. This has nothing to do with effort, it is all about the numbers.
In their matchup against Alburnett they fell 72-0. In their second dual against Cascade (12-60) Brandon Hennick provided some fireworks for the Wildcats with a pin of Ben Gehl in a mere 23 seconds.
It was all about forfeits for both teams against East Buc. As in his previous match, it was Hennick who added to his highlight reel with another fall. This time over Cameron Graham in 1:07.
Dec. 18 at Starmont tournament
Hennick led the way once again for the Wildcats taking home a real nice third place finish going 3-1 on the day. He opened up with a fall over Aiden Gonzales of Jesup in 1:46. In his semifinals match he fell to Gabe McGeough of MFL-MarMac. Hennick bounced back to win his final two matches, both by pins. He wrapped up the day with a fall in his third-place match over Gonzales of Jesup. This time it only took him :48 seconds.
At 106 Freshman Trevan Reinhart placed sixth going 2-3 on the day. Connor Clark at 120 also placed sixth. And again at 145 Luke Burds placed sixth.