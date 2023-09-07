The temperature was over 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 23, when Ohnward Bank staff fired up the grill and began cooking tasty burgers and hotdogs in front of their building on the corner of 4th and Main. But the Ohnward Bank staff, and their colleagues from the 3rd Fire District Foundation and Trustees, were happy to be there, as they were Grilling for Charity. All profits from this event went to help fund renovations at the 3rd Fire District’s new building location at 700 Iehl St.

Ohnward Bank has been Grilling for Charity for a number of years to help support identified needs and charitable organizations in the various communities where they are located. “This year, (Ohnward Bank) decided to do this for the Fire District due to the tremendous needs they have to complete this fire department building project,” said Eric Heims, Ohnward Bank Senior Vice President.

