Ohnward Bank team members grill burgers along the sidewalk in front of the bank. From left to right: David Kehoe, Seth Ballou and Nick Miller from the bank’s Monticello branch, and Eric Heims, Sr. Vice President.
Ohnward Bank team members, 3rd Fire District Foundation and Trustee members staff the serving line. From right to left: Leon Soukup (3rd Fire District Trustee), Beth Madland (Foundation board member), Madison Kruger (Ohnward Bank), Kelly Michael (Ohnward Bank) and Joyce Soukup (Foundation board member).
The temperature was over 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 23, when Ohnward Bank staff fired up the grill and began cooking tasty burgers and hotdogs in front of their building on the corner of 4th and Main. But the Ohnward Bank staff, and their colleagues from the 3rd Fire District Foundation and Trustees, were happy to be there, as they were Grilling for Charity. All profits from this event went to help fund renovations at the 3rd Fire District’s new building location at 700 Iehl St.
Ohnward Bank has been Grilling for Charity for a number of years to help support identified needs and charitable organizations in the various communities where they are located. “This year, (Ohnward Bank) decided to do this for the Fire District due to the tremendous needs they have to complete this fire department building project,” said Eric Heims, Ohnward Bank Senior Vice President.