What grade are you in? I’m a Sophomore.
How long did it take you to finish this piece? This piece took me about 14 hours to finish.
What were the materials you used? I used acrylic yarn and polyfil to stuff it.
What was your inspiration for this piece? Creators on Instagram
What does this art piece mean to you? This piece is for one of my teachers who is leaving.
What’s your favorite medium to use? I prefer to work with yarn or watercolors.
What’s your next piece going to be? Most likely another stuffed animal.