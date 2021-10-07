North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley has had an outstanding season so far finishing in the top 10 in every event including two recent top three finishes, a fourth, sixth with an eighth place finish this past week at Jesup. Co-Head Coach Dana Schmidt commented, “Meghan is a hardworking, goal-oriented person. She is a great leader on the team and is very supportive of her teammates.”
What is the best part about competing?
To me, the best part about competing is the challenge. At every practice and meet, I am given the opportunity to take on a challenge and improve as a runner, both physically and mentally. Overcoming the challenges helps me build momentum as the season goes on. Competing allows me to take my mind off everything else going on and just focus on one thing: doing the best I can.
What is your favorite sports quote?
“You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them.”
~Michael Jordan
“Don’t Suck.” ~Bob Mudd
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Being an athlete makes me a better person because it teaches me quality aspects and lessons in life. Athletics teach me to persevere through the struggles, for once I overcome them, I know I will become stronger. Being an athlete helps me develop motivation, self-confidence, and commitment.
What do you do to calm your butterflies while you compete?
On the day of a meet, the butterflies continuously build up in my stomach. In order to calm the butterflies, I remind myself that the nerves I am feeling in the moment will turn into adrenaline as soon as the gun is shot.
What age were you when you started Cross Country?
The first time I had an interest in running was in fourth grade. Girls on the Run was a program we were offered to participate in. I was a part of Girls on the Run for two years. Sixth grade was the first year I was able to run at the North Linn Cross Country Camp. Once seventh grade came, I have been running as a North Linn cross country runner.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Growing up, I was lucky enough to be surrounded by such amazing people, who happened to be very successful athletes as well. Attending a lot of the sports events allowed me to have role models to look up to.