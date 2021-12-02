Recent University of Northern Iowa signee Ryley Goebel had an outstanding first week of the season and is our first winter season Athlete of the Week honoree.
Ryley opened the week helping her Stormin Pointers defeat Solon in their opening game of the season with a team high 27 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and two assists. In their game on Nov. 27 against Benton she tallied 12 points, five rebounds, with four assists and blocks.
What is the best part about competing?
Winning is pretty fun, but the best part to me is the friendships that have grown through practicing and pushing each other every day. I have made lifelong friendships and memories through basketball.
What is your favorite quote?
On game days, I always get a text from my dad with some great tips and advice. My favorite piece of advice was, “Don’t forget where the basket is.” He tries to keep things light and remind me to have fun.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
It’s taught me the importance of relationships and encouraging your teammates. Playing with your friends and watching them have success builds the whole team up and that translates into life as well.
How do you calm yourself down before a game?
I listen to pump up music with my teammates in the locker room before games.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
When I was younger, I would go to the CPU girls’ basketball games and loved watching those older players.
One word to describe you?
Focused; I have a lot of goals, whether that is basketball or school that I want to accomplish.