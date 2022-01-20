Rowdy Neighbor and Carson Klostermann Alburnett wrestling
This week’s honoree’s are Alburnett wrestlers Rowdy Neighbor and Carson Klostermann
Head Coach Clayton Rush had this to say about his wrestler’s performances on Saturday at CR Jefferson. Rowdy Neighbor and Carson Klostermann. Both are training with a higher purpose and applying what they are learning and areas of focus. Rowdy Neighbor and Carson Klostermann both won their brackets on Saturday. Rowdy avenged a loss from the Battle of Waterloo. He lost 3-2 there and won by fall this past weekend. Carson is wrestling really well. He has an intensity and edge about him when he’s on the mat. As a coach it’s rewarding to see those things being applied when that message is conveyed daily. As a fan of wrestling, he is really fun to watch.
What is the best part about competing?
Rowdy: The best part of competing is that you can go out there every week and see how much you improved from last week.
Carson: The best part about competing is when all of the hard work you put in pays off.
What is your favorite quote?
Rowdy: “Only losers are making excuses, winners are making history”
Carson: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Rowdy: I think being an athlete can make you a better person because you learn how to battle adversity and you know how to learn from your failures.
Carson: It makes my work ethic better in everything I do whether it’s school or my everyday life.
How do you calm yourself down before a game?
Rowdy: I calm my butterflies by just trusting in the hard work that I’ve been putting in in the room and outside of the room.
Carson: I just try to tell myself to go out and give it everything I’ve got and if it doesn’t go my way then the only thing I can do is work harder.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Rowdy: I would say Cael Sanderson inspires me by the way he could go out there every time and dominate his opponents.
Carson: My grandpa because he’s always been one of my biggest supporters.
One word to describe you?
Rowdy: One word that describes me would have to be “resilient” because I wasn’t always the best in the room, I would get beat up a bit at practice but the resilient fact is that I would always keep coming back over and over again.
Carson: One word that describes me is “discipline” because even on the days when it’s hard to get that extra workout or that extra rep in, I just know it needs to be done to better myself and reach my goals.