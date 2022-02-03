Moorea Brown, CPU wrestlingKylee Shoop, North Linn wrestlingWhat is the best part about competing?
Moorea: The best part about competing isn’t winning but giving your blood, sweat, and tears to a sport and knowing every step, every extra workout has to lead to improving mentally and physically. To pave the way and inspire the next generation of athletes.
Kylee: Seeing my mistakes. If I am identifying my mistakes and learn from them, it will help me improve.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Moorea: That even though competing can be impacted by my own skills helping someone else can take me farther than focusing on myself.
Kylee: It helps build mental toughness and it helps build responsibility and social skills.
Favorite quote?
Moorea: “Excuses are for Wusses” — Spencer Lee
Kylee: “Coaches should be peeling you off the mat at the end of the season if you’re really giving it your all.
How to you calm yourself down before a game?
Moorea: Before a meet when I have butterflies, I’ll put in my earbuds and all sorts of cartwheels and somersaults to distract myself and get my blood flowing.
Kylee: Either I listen to music to distract me prior a match and take three deep breathes right before I step into the circle.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Moorea: I’d go to meets with my family to watch my younger brother wrestle and he would do so good and I just wanted to show people that I can be just as strong as him.
Kylee: My mom and my coaches. My mom inspired me to lift, and my coaches pushed me to do better.