Kamryn Kurt was selected to the 2022 Class 1A All-Tournament team.
In her two games at the Well, she went 13-22 from the field for 36 total points. She shot 4-7 from three-point range (including going 4-4 against Garrigan in her semifinal game), Kamryn hit 6-8 from the stripe, with 10 assists, four steals and eight rebounds.
What is in your gym bag that might surprise people?
Well right now, I have part of a Jimmy John’s sandwich in my bag that I ate before our semifinal game, and that may surprise people.
What advice has your coach given you that you’ll always remember?
My coach has given me the advice of just simply going out and playing the game of basketball like I know how to. Every game is just another opportunity to do what I love.
If you could play with any basketball player one-on-one, who would it be and why?
I would play one-on-one with Audi Crooks. Audi is one of the nicest people I have ever met and playing one-on-one would give me another chance to crack a few jokes with her.
What was the moment this season you were most proud of yourself?
Winning that quarterfinal game at state against Springville this year was the moment I was most proud of this team this year. A lot of hard work and preparation went into that game and I think the focus really showed throughout that entire game. Making it past the first round at a state is a difficult task to do, and this team battled until the very end.
What was your most exciting game, and why?
It would be the Springville game we played at state. Splitting with them in the regular season made the win just that much more exciting and the atmosphere in the Wells Fargo Arena is just incredible. Playing that game and being in that position was awesome, but winning it made it even more special.
How would your teammates and coaches best describe you?
They would best describe me as determined and maybe a little too hard on myself sometimes.
What has basketball taught you that carries over into the other areas of your life?
It has taught me the importance of setting goals and going after them, as well as what putting in hard work can do for your future success. This is true of all aspects of life.