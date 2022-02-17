Head coach Al Fear said, “Natalie Noonan has been a rock-solid player all season long. She is focused and ready for any challenge in front of her. Natalie is a true leader on, and off the court. As one of our team captains, Natalie has been a fantastic role model for the younger players by giving 100% effort every time she plays. I have had a great time coaching Natalie this year. Her energy and enthusiasm are contagious. Natalie is well deserving of this athlete of the week honors.”
What is the best part about competing?
Natalie: Being on the court with my friends and whether we in or lose we do it together.
Andrew: Getting to go out every day and play with the boys.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Natalie: Being an athlete has shaped me to be competitive, humble, a team player, and to be the role model I looked up to when I was younger.
Andrew: It teaches me that winning isn’t everything, and failure will make me better.
Favorite quote?
Natalie: “Hustle beats talent when talent doesn’t hustle”
Andrew: “If you do the work, you get rewarded. There are no short cuts in life.”
How to you calm yourself down before a game?
Natalie: I think about the things I’m capable of doing, and if one isn’t going well, I play to my strengths in another aspect.
Andrew: Take deep breathes and focus on the things I can control.
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Natalie: My mom inspired me and still does by never giving up on me. Anytime I asked her to rebound for me or pitch to me she was always out in the yard helping me.