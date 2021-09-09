Athletes of the Week Sep 9, 2021 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week’s Athletes of the Week are...CPU’s Eli Larson and Julia Paine and CC/SPR Addison MerrittWe have selected three runners as our Athletes of the Week after their first-place performances this past week in Cross Country.Eli Larson won the varsity boys division with a time of 16:59.7, Julia Paine won the JV girls race and seventh grader Addison Merritt won her middle school division race in a time of 9:38.1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Linn News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown businesses remain open during faceliftMount Vernon teachersLisbon new teachersMan shot at scene of Martelle fire: Investigation into incident ongoingFreedom Rock unveiledFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Dearborn dominates the dayAnamosa football: More good than badArthur Charles 'Charlie' BakerSpringville-Central City cross country: Soaring to the top of the standingsWoodard sentenced at emotional hearing Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.