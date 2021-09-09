This week’s Athletes of the Week are...

CPU’s Eli Larson and Julia Paine and CC/SPR Addison Merritt

We have selected three runners as our Athletes of the Week after their first-place performances this past week in Cross Country.

Eli Larson won the varsity boys division with a time of 16:59.7, Julia Paine won the JV girls race and seventh grader Addison Merritt won her middle school division race in a time of 9:38.1.

