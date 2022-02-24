Gabe Hansen, CPU basketball Carson Klostermann, Alburnett wrestlingWhat is the best part about competing?
Gabe: Having teammates behind you to cheer you on (and winning)
Carson: The best part about competing is when all of the hard work you put in pays off.
How does being an athlete make you a better person?
Gabe: They teach you things other activities do not always do, (leadership, camaraderie and hard work)
Carson: It makes my work ethic better in everything I do whether it’s school or my everyday life. I just try to tell myself to go out and give it everything I’ve got and if it doesn’t go my way then the only thing I can do is work harder.
Favorite quote?
Gabe: “Pain doesn’t tell you when you ought to stop. Pain is the little voice in your head that tries to hold you back because it knows if you continue you will change” ~ Kobe Bryant
Carson: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
Who inspired you as a young athlete?
Gabe: My two older brothers.
Carson: My grandpa because he’s always been one of my biggest supporters.
One word to describe you?
Gabe: Resilient
Carson: One word that describes me is discipline because even on the days when it’s hard to get that extra workout or that extra rep I just know it needs to be done to better myself and reach my goals.