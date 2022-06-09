The parking lot outside The Stove House along Highway 13 and Al Waterhouse Ave. has been busier than usual for the past couple months as Heidi and Patrick Liegl get everything ready for the restaurant’s grand re-opening.
“It’s just so iconic,” Heidi said, explaining why she and her husband are bringing the beloved business back to life. “My husband grew up in Central City and has lived here his entire life. When the opportunity [to re-open] presented itself, it was just too hard to pass up.”
The Stove House initially closed during the summer of 2020, but Heidi and Patrick are excited to take the reins and bring the classic Stove House back to the community — with a couple new twists. The Liegls own Cherry Meadows Winery & Distillery in Marion, which prompted them to add an array of local wines to their menu.
While flights and glasses are set to make an appearance after the initial re-opening, the Liegls are looking forward to showcasing their original recipes, along with features from other Iowa wineries. The rest of the menu will be reminiscent of the original Stove House menu, just pared down a bit.
“Since we’re starting fresh, we want to start a little smaller,” Heidi explained.
Make sure to join Heidi and Patrick at the grand re-opening on June 15 at 9 a.m. If you’re unable to make it, the Stove House will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays.
If you’re interested in helping revitalize the Stove House, they’re accepting applications for front of house servers and back of house cooks! Stop in any time or contact them on Facebook for more information.