The most popular national parks in the United States are covered in dense forests, encompassed with rugged mountains, or carved by flowing rivers. This may be why — despite its beautiful landscape — the vast prairies and rocky pinnacles of Badlands National Park aren’t explored as often as other parks.
Badlands National Park is one of the closest to Iowa at roughly nine hours or 625 miles away. The term “badlands” refers to terrains like those in the aptly named Park: “soft, sedimentary rocks that erode easily,” according to the National Park Service.
The buttes of the Badlands are ideal for hikers, with their varying degrees of difficulty for all skill levels. The buttes themselves are steep, but the valleys and prairies are perfect for casual hikers. Notch Trail is rated as “moderately strenuous” because of the wooden ladder to climb at the bottom of the canyon. Cliff Shelf Nature Trail is an easier hike with the boardwalks and stairs, but watch out for rattlesnakes!
Pinnacles Overlook is perfect for those who aren’t keen on hiking. There’s a parking area off the highway, but a .2-mile trail that leads to an observation deck to look over the Badlands.
Before European settlers moved west, it’s estimated there were at least 30 million bison in the country. By 1884, that number had shattered to 325 wild bison. Fortunately, conservation efforts since then have helped raise the bison population to 20,000 — and you can see some of them in the Badlands! Other animals visitors might stumble upon include black-footed ferrets, bighorn sheep, prairie dogs, pronghorn, and even prairie rattlesnakes.
As with most parks, the Badlands are busiest from June through August because of the warmer weather. May and September are a bit cooler but still nice, which brings a sharp decline in how busy the park is. Mossy Globe dubbed September and October the best months to visit for smaller crowds, temperate weather, and less precipitation.