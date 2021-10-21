Barbara Chester

Barbara Ann Chester, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Oct.10, 2021, at Living Center West in Cedar Rapids. Per her request, there will be no services. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family.
Barbara was born Dec. 28, 1934, in Spokane, Wash., daughter of William and Agnes (Olson) Woolsey. On Oct. 11, 1953, Barbara was united in marriage to Edward Chester. She was a friendly person who could strike up a conversation with anyone and had a great sense of humor. Barbara loved to travel, enjoying many adventures through the years and was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. Barbara will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Barbara is survived by her two sons, Michael Robertson and Douglas (Rebecca) Chester; grandchildren, Patrick (Nikki Williams) Robertson, Shane (Angela) Robertson, and Kristi (Kyle) Pillard; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Alice Coldsnow; many special nieces and nephews, including Jealee Weber and Kim (Kirk) Dighton; several extended family members; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Agnes Woolsey; husband, Edward; brother, William Woolsey; and sisters, Mary Lubbers and Jean Peterson.
Memorials in Barbara’s memory may be directed to Camp Courageous in Monticello or Noelridge Christian Church in Cedar Rapids.