Bernice Boots, 85, of Central City, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Mechanicsville Specialty Care.
A funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home in Marion with visitation prior. A private family burial took place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville.
Bernice was born Oct. 23, 1936, in Elizabeth, Ill., daughter of Henry and Clara (Lisk) Koehn. In 1955, she was united in marriage to Ronald Boots in Mechanicsville. Bernice worked for Sauer’s Grocery in Central City, as a custodian at the Central City Schools and a cook at Four Oaks. Bernice was a very active member of the United Church of Christ, Women’s Fellowship, Monday Club, and several other church committees. She served on the city council and Central City Main Street Committee where she was awarded the Central City Main Street Volunteer of the Year Award in 2010 from Governor Branstad. Bernice was a past campfire leader and enjoyed fishing, camping, and helping people in her community.
Survivors include many nieces, nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Clara Koehn; husband, Ronald Boots; sisters, Dorothy Paup and Delores Barker and brother, Clayton Koehn.
Memorials may be directed to the United Church of Christ in Central City or Mechanicsville Specialty Care Center.