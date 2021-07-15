In baseball terms, a “spark plug” is a player that comes into a game and provides a spark to get big innings going, that makes things happen. Anyone that has passed through the Central City Summer Youth Program for the past two decades knows that the description is spot-on for organizer Denise McGovern—and not simply due to her diminutive size.
McGovern and her golf cart have been a fixture at the twin baseball fields north of town for fifteen years, even though her youngest “child” recently turned 21 and hasn’t played for a decade. But this year marks the end of an era as McGovern has decided to hand the keys off to a new generation and to ride her cart off into the sunset.
McGovern got involved in the program through her husband, John, who retired last year from his role as an assistant coach for the high school boys’ basketball team.
“John was in charge of the summer youth sports program. One day he looks at me and says, you know way more about baseball and softball than I do—why don’t you take this over. He handed me the keys and that was that,” she explained.
Under McGovern, the program’s sports complex has evolved from a couple of basic fields into a pair of well-manicured ball diamonds with proper dugouts, bleachers, a concession stand, and utility shed—all paid for via grants, local business sponsorships, and program-participation fees. “Field A” and “Field B” have provided years of enjoyment and training for Central City ballplayers--not that McGovern herself would take credit for any of it. Attempt to praise Denise and she will inform you that it was the coaches, or assistants like Lisa Reid or Chloe Carpenter, or co-conspirators Joan and Don Gray, or even St. Anthony (the patron saint of lost things--like keys) that are ultimately responsible for the program’s successes.
As McGovern prepares to step away from the program, her mark on Central City youth sports cannot be understated. Central City has enjoyed an explosion of offerings for young athletes in the past few years. From Thomas and Lindsay Eiben’s efforts to provide youth camps in multiple sports, to Wildcat Volleyball Coach Danielle Clark’s rising AAU program, area youth can now participate in no fewer than nine sports with children as young as Pre-K getting their first taste of competition.
As a school that has traditionally struggled in sports, Central City has made a grass-roots effort to teach its youth athletes fundamentals that will help them succeed in the future. Wildcat alumni and parents have followed McGovern’s example, freely giving their time to make sure that Central City has not only better athletes, but better citizens and a better community. Effort like that doesn’t come without an initial spark and that spark is often contagious--no matter how diminutive the spark plug.