Colorado is known for the rugged Rocky Mountains, but Black Canyon Of The Gunnison National Park takes Colorado’s landscape in the opposite direction: down. Formed over the span of nearly one billion years from volcanoes and rivers, the (literal) groundwork of Black Canyon Of The Gunnison was laid long before the Rockies started to bloom.
Like many national parks, especially out west, Black Canyon Of The Gunnison is home to an array of creatures sharing the diverse landscape. Mountain lions linger in the dark, black bears lumber through the pinyon and juniper forests, river otters surf down the Gunnison River, and weasels and lizards scurry through the brush. The minerals of the canyon — like metamorphic rock — date back as far as 1.7-1.9 billion years ago. (Yes, billion with a B.)
Black Canyon Of The Gunnison is a playground for hikers, but be careful of loose rocks and watch out for poison ivy. To explore the wilderness of the park, visitors must obtain a free Wilderness Use Permit before their trip begins and carry it with them during their trip. The number of visitors allowed on wilderness routes is limited each day, so it’s important for guests to have back-up routes in mind! These routes aren’t hiking trails traditional tennis shoes can handle; the routes can be steep and though they don’t require additional gear, it’s important to stay on the route no matter how rugged it seems.
For those who would rather not climb over jagged rocks and poison ivy, there are 18 overlooks accessible by North Rim Road and South Rim Road. East Portal Road leads to the river, but its hairpin curves and 16% grade can be a turn-off to some guests.
Though cruising down the Gunnison River may sound fun, it’s not something to be taken lightly. Rafting is not permitted and only expert kayakers should attempt the run. The Gunnison River reaches flows that make rescue impossible and death likely, even for the most experienced kayakers.
Black Canyon Of The Gunnison became a Dark Sky Park in 2015, meaning only light necessary for survival is allowed at night and public lighting is limited and motion-controlled to prevent light pollution. These efforts make it possible for visitors to see as many as 5,000 stars at night — some can even catch sight of the International Space Station!
Because it’s nestled in western Colorado, Black Canyon Of The Gunnison National Park has the most pleasant weather from mid-spring through mid-autumn, but winter activities are available for those who want to avoid crowds. It’s open all day and all night year-round, giving visitors ample opportunity to explore the park!